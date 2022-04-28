TrueCommerce Strengthens Leadership Team with New Global Chief Marketing Officer Lacey Ford

TrueCommerce

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration and unified commerce solutions, announced today that Lacey Ford has joined its executive team as Chief Marketing Officer. In this new global role, she will focus on transforming the company’s go-to-market strategy and operations to propel accelerated growth plans.



“Lacey is joining the company at the perfect time to establish a global strategy that supports TrueCommerce’s ambitious, ongoing growth,” said TrueCommerce CEO, John Fay. “Lacey’s impressive track record as a software executive and her ability to develop scalable, international teams made her an ideal choice to drive our vision forward.”

Lacey comes to TrueCommerce with years of experience initiating and leading strategic programs that create sustained growth for SaaS organizations, from start-ups to Fortune 100 firms. Most recently, she served as Chief Marketing Officer at Crownpeak, an enterprise digital experience solutions provider. Prior to that, she spearheaded marketing programs for such industry leaders as insightsoftware, LexisNexis, Lightpath, and AT&T.

As Global CMO, Lacey Ford will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the company by establishing new approaches to customer growth and retention. She brings a customer-obsessed mindset and will focus on galvanizing the entire business around better understanding customer needs and using those insights to deliver exceptional and relevant experiences.

“I am thrilled to join TrueCommerce at such a pivotal moment. With a focus on hyper-growth, we are poised to become the go-to supply chain market leader with the world’s largest commerce network,” Ford said. “My goal is to rethink and transform TrueCommerce’s go-to-market motions based on a customer-first approach. That means developing a better understanding of our customers through deep insights and utilizing those insights to inform every aspect of the customer experience. It’s a powerful and inspiring mission.”

