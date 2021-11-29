True Story on Netflix: Ending explained of nailbiting Kevin Hart drama

Photo credit: ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

True Story spoilers ahead

Kevin Hart is shaking off his comedy background in favour of something far more gritty in his new Netflix drama True Story.

Fresh off the heels of his melodrama Fatherhood, this time Hart is playing Kid, a man with a target on his back after a night out with his brother Carlton (Wesley Snipes) goes extremely awry.

When Kid wakes up next to the lifeless body of a woman named Daphne, he and Carlton have to think fast in order to cover it up before the police find out and his life as a multi-million-dollar stand-up comedian is ruined forever.

But what exactly happened that fateful night? The series definitely delivered a killer twist of an ending.

Here’s what you need to know.

True Story ending: Who killed Daphne?

The Kid and Carlton make some drastic decisions in order to cover up what happened to Daphne (Ash Santos), including getting themselves involved with the mob.

However, Kid is left devastated when a number of things come to light.

First and foremost: Daphne, the woman he has put himself through hell to hide after believing he’d killed her, is actually very much alive.

In fact, she’s not even called Daphne. Turns out her name is Simone – the on/off girlfriend of his brother Carlton, and together they came up with a scheme to scam Kid out of his hard-earned millions.

To do this, they had roped in Ari Petrakis, a gangster pal, and convinced him to be part of the job in exchange for a cut of the $6million they were angling for.

Once Daphne/Simone “died”, Carlton called him in to “dispose of the body” and extort the money from Kid.

However, their plan falls off the deep end when a panicking Kid gets into a tussle with Ari, strangling him to death in a hotel room.

Then the real problems start kicking in, as Carlton is suddenly finding himself helping Kid dispose of an actual human body.

Chucking him into a dumpster, it doesn’t take long for the police to find the body and get involved – while Ari’s mobster family, including his brothers Savvas and Nikos, kickstart their mission for revenge.

In too deep

Now officially in deep trouble, Kid and Carlton try to pin the death on an unsuspecting superfan, Gene, who caught them disposing of the body on his phone.

Initially playing nice with him in order to get him to delete the incriminating video, the pair frame Gene before handing him over to Savvas and Nikos. The pair proceed to torture the poor man for the death of their brother.

Gene dies taking the blame for Ari’s murder, but the Greek mobsters soon realise they’ve been had, finding the footage he shot of Kid and Carlton committing the crime.

Thinking they had got away with murder, Kid and Carlton hit the town in celebration, with Carlton soon passing out drunk from their wild night.

It’s then that Kid discovers the truth, finding texts from “Daphne” on his phone.

Initially playing dumb, Kid soon reveals he knows everything to Carlton, cutting him off forever.

But before they can go their separate ways, Savvas and Nikos catch-up with them for one last showdown.

When it looks like Kid and Carlton have been cornered, Kid manages to get the upper hand and pulls out a gun he had hidden on him, shooting them both dead.

He then turns the gun onto his brother, and pulls the trigger on him as well, ending his part in the world Carlton dragged him into.

“You always told me I needed protection from everybody else, but I don’t,” he tells his brother’s dead body. “I just needed protection from you.”

Flashing forward three days later, it’s revealed Kid pinned Ari’s death on Carlton, and Carlton’s death on the vengeful brothers – he’s even made a bit of a boost in his career from it.

Appearing on CNN in an interview, Kid says he hopes to move on from the incident, making a poignant speech about people needing to do what they need to and “showing their true selves” when their backs are against the wall.

True Story is available now on Netflix.

