The True Origins of Fruitcake, the First Store Santa and More Christmas Facts You Maybe Didn't Know

Kate Hogan
·3 min read

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Panettone, Kuchen, Italienische Spezialität, Mailänder Kuchenspezialität, Rosinen, Orangeat, Zitronat, kandierte Früchte, Weizensauerteig, altes Messer, dunkler Untergrund
Panettone, Kuchen, Italienische Spezialität, Mailänder Kuchenspezialität, Rosinen, Orangeat, Zitronat, kandierte Früchte, Weizensauerteig, altes Messer, dunkler Untergrund

Getty Images/Westend61

You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen ... but do you know the origins of eggnog? Of "Silent Night"? Of Santa Claus himself?

Brian Earl does. The Silicon Valley resident has hosted the popular Christmas Past podcast since 2018, telling delicious tales of the meanings behind Christmas traditions to a worldwide audience.

Recently, Earl released a book of the same name ($22.49), which expands upon all the bite-sized stories shared on his podcast. Here, just in time for the holiday, five fun facts gleaned from the volume.

1. Fruitcake dates back to the Romans

In Christmas Past, Earl discusses the origins of the love-it-or-hate-it holiday treat, explaining it was first conceived as almost an "energy bar" for Roman soldiers heading into battle, consisting of barley mash, pomegranate seeds, raisins and pine nuts, formed into a cake shape.

2. The first store Santa Claus appeared in 1890

Though many may associate in-store Santas with Macy's and Miracle on 34th Street, it was James Edgar, owner of Edgar's Department store in Brockton, Mass., who "began making appearances in his store dressed as Santa starting in 1890," Earl writes.

Panettone, Kuchen, Italienische Spezialität, Mailänder Kuchenspezialität, Rosinen, Orangeat, Zitronat, kandierte Früchte, Weizensauerteig, altes Messer, dunkler Untergrund
Panettone, Kuchen, Italienische Spezialität, Mailänder Kuchenspezialität, Rosinen, Orangeat, Zitronat, kandierte Früchte, Weizensauerteig, altes Messer, dunkler Untergrund

Getty Images/Westend61

RELATED: See Stars Meeting Santa in 2022

3. Christmas trees were lit by candles — with dangerous results

Earl dedicates a chapter to Christmas lights, recounting how people would illuminate trees with candles — a tradition some credit to Martin Luther but in reality started nearly a century after his death, closer to the 1600s.

Earl cites an 1896 Good Housekeeping article that instructs readers to "have a bucket of water and a sponge fastened to a stick of sufficient length to reach the top of the tree near at hand, in order to extinguish any flame which may arise."

Christmas tree fires were so common, in fact, that some insurers wouldn't cover them.

But by the early 1880s, Thomas Edison's invention of the lightbulb slowly changed the way people lit their trees, for the better.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Beautiful Winter Snow Globe With Snowman Inside
Beautiful Winter Snow Globe With Snowman Inside

Getty Images/EyeEm

4. Gift wrap was created by accident

In 1917, two brothers running a stationery store in Kansas City ran out of the tissue paper used to wrap gifts. In looking for a quick substitue, one brother grabbed some of the "brightly colored paper sheets imported from France that they had planned on using as the inner linings of their envelopes," Earl writes. "He priced the sheets at 10 cents a pop, and the stuff just flew off the shelves."

5. The snow globe was born by accident in Austria

Earl traces the history of the snow globe to Austrian man Erwin Perzy, who created and sold surgical instruments. In trying to make a better lightbulb for operating rooms, Perzy crushed glass into a "fine glitter," Earl writes, "creating thousands and thousands of tiny reflectors" in a globe full of water made to amplify light.

RELATED: Your Favorite Christmas Movie Child Stars: Where Are They Now?

For fun, he put some semolina in a globe of water, and noticed it looked like snow. He eventually gifted a friend one of these water-filled glass globes with semolina and a tiny church he hand carved, and the snow globe was born.

The modern Perzy family now runs the Original Viennese Snowglobe company — and the process used for making their snow is a closely guarded family secret.

"There are some tricks you need to use," Edwin Perzy III told Earl. "I have a special machine for the production of the snow, and this machine is not in my factory. It's in my private house."

Latest Stories

  • King Charles' Christmas speech pays tribute to late Queen with poignant choice of setting

    The setting could not be more poignant. King Charles III will deliver his first Christmas message to the nation from St George’s Chapel, Windsor, where his mother was buried just a few months ago.

  • How cold did it get in Bradenton? What the forecast shows for Christmas weekend, beyond

    Will it get colder on Christmas Day?

  • Latest forecast calls for more snow, continued bitter cold wind chills through weekend

    “Avoid outside activities if possible,” the National Weather Service warns.

  • Nets' Irving out against Warriors with right calf tightness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets' game against Golden State on Wednesday because of right calf tightness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said after Irving arrived at the arena, he did some shooting and then reported his tightness. The Nets initially listed their point guard as questionable but then scratched him shortly after. Irving averaged 27.4 points in his last 10 games, including 38 in a victory over Detroit on Sunday. He has missed just one game since returning from an eight-gam

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins sidelined, the Warriors fell behind by 44 points in this game and finished 1-5 on their trip to the East. The Nets matched a franchise reco

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • 13-1 Eagles lead the way with 8 players in Pro Bowl Games

    The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September. Kansas City and Dallas each had seven players chosen for the

  • Special players have special nights there': C.J. Miles on Raptors' Pascal Siakam's 52 at MSG

    On the latest episode of Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles, Amit Mann and Miles discuss what stood out about Pascal Siakam's 52-point performance vs. the Knicks. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Jaguars have AFC South in sight, for this season and beyond

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No matter what happens in the AFC South over the next three weeks, there’s little doubt the Jacksonville Jaguars are poised to be factors in the division — and maybe the conference — for years to come. They have the coach. They have the quarterback. They have the chemistry. They have young talent that’s figuring out how to handle adversity and win close games — vital traits in a league in which games are often decided by one play or one possession. The Jaguars (6-8) won

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Bears place top CB Johnson on IR because of finger injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears shut down top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the final three games, placing him on injured reserve Friday because of a ring finger injury. Johnson had been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. He was eyeing another matchup with an elite receiver in Stefon Diggs after going against Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown last weekend. Brown had nine receptions for a career-high 181 yards, and Johnson broke up a season-h

  • Karlsson has goal and 3 assists, Sharks beat Wild 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists and the San Jose Sharks beat Minnesota 5-2 on Thursday night to snap the Wild's six-game winning streak. Karlsson scored on a one-timer 44 seconds into the game to extend his points streak to nine games. Noah Gregor, Timo Meier, Kevin Labanc and Oscar Lindblom also scored for San Jose, and James Reimer made 24 saves. Joel Eriksson Ek and Mats Zuccarello scored for Minnesota, and Filip Gustavsson made 20 saves. Wild forward Mason

  • Horvat leads Canucks to 5-2 road win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks (15-15-3) who have won two in a row. Derek Ryan and Connor McDavid responded with goals for the Oilers (18-15-2) who have lost four of their last five. The Oilers opened the scoring midway through the first period when Warren Foeg

  • Roughriders sign defensive back Nick Marshall to one-year extension

    REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive back Nick Marshall to a one-year contract extension. Marshall set a Roughriders' record for interceptions returned for touchdowns last season when he earned his fifth career pick-six in a 41-20 win over Montreal in Week 4. He intercepted a Trevor Harris pass in the fourth quarter and returned it 90 yards. Marshall had four total interceptions and 24 defensive tackles in 16 games last season. In 60 games over four seasons with Saskatchew

  • Wilson's poor performance has Jets in quite a QB quandary

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The frustrated, rain-soaked New York Jets fans were flat-out tired. Of getting drenched. Of being embarrassed. Of watching their quarterback fail snap after snap. The booing of Zach Wilson began in the first quarter and got louder just before at halftime when his desperation throw was intercepted. The fans had seen enough late in the third quarter, and Robert Saleh and the Jets knew they needed to do something. Wilson was replaced by Chris Streveler, elevated from th