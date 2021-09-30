‘True Lies’ CBS Pilot Casts Omar Miller, Erica Hernandez, Mike O’Gorman

The “True Lies” pilot at CBS is building out its supporting cast.

Omar Miller, Erica Hernandez, and Mike O’Gorman have all joined the drama pilot. Variety previously exclusively reported that Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga would star in the pilot, which is based on the film of the same name.

More from Variety

Like the film, main character Harry (Howey) appears to be a benign suburban dad and computer salesman on the surface, when in reality he is a world-class spy. His unfulfilled wife Helen (Gonzaga) is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she’s recruited to work alongside him to save the world as they try to revitalize their passionless marriage.

Miller will star as Gib, the logistics guy for the group. It’s his job to make sure everyone knows their duties and the missions go smoothly. Dry-witted but all business, he shows up unexpectedly at a barbecue at Harry’s home to discuss a dangerous new assignment, while also enjoying the hors d’oeuvres. Gib was played in the film by Tom Arnold.

Miller is known for his roles on shows like “Ballers” and recent CBS comedy “The Unicorn.” His other roles include “8 Mile,” the recent “Rugrats” revival at Paramount Plus, and “Transformers.

He is repped by A3 Artists and Artists First.

Hernandez will play Maria. She is another of the operatives working with Harry. Tough and capable, she is a cool-headed, first class spy. But she never misses a chance to get in a dig at Luther’s expense, reminding him of something that went down between them while on a mission in Berlin.

Hernandez has appeared on shows like “New Amsterdam,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” She is repped by Gersh, Mosaic, and Cohen Gardner Law.

Story continues

O’Gorman will play Luther. Also posing as a computer salesman, he is an undercover operative who works with Harry at the Omega Sector. Smoothly confident with a dry wit, he’s good at his job, despite some tension between himself and fellow operative, Maria. Luther fears that Harry being married could cause some issues and that’s why operatives, as a rule, remain single.

O’Gorman’s past credits include “Vice Principals,” “Detroiters,” and “Inside Amy Schumer.” He is repped by UTA, Mosaic, and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

“True Lies” was originally ordered to pilot at CBS back in February, but the network announced they were moving it off-cycle in March.

“Burn Notice” creator Matt Nix is writing the pilot and executive producing via Flying Glass of Milk Productions. Anthony Hemingway will direct the pilot and executive produce via Anthony Hemingway Productions. James Cameron, the director of the original film, will executive produce through Lightstorm Entertainment alongside Rae Sanchini. McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh of Wonderland Sound and Vision and Josh Levy of Flying Glass of Milk will executive produce, with Sean Hoagland and Whitney Davis of Anthony Hemingway Productions co-executive producing. 20th Television is the studio behind the series.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.