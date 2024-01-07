The true horrors of life inside a Nazi death camp

The entrance of Auschwitz immediately after the liberation - ullstein bild via Getty

Do humans ever learn from the past? When all the witnesses have died or dispersed, it can seem dreamlike, almost unreal. Even the last century’s greatest horror isn’t immune to this phenomenon. To that extent, it’s good that József Debreczeni’s Cold Crematorium, published in Hungarian in 1950, is only now published in English: in the timeliest possible way, it succeeds in restoring the Holocaust’s reality.

Debreczeni, Hungarian-speaking and Jewish, was deported from Serbia to the “land of Auschwitz” (as he puts it in the book’s subtitle) in May 1944. He was not long in the main camp and spent the next 14 months in three sub-camps of Gross-Rosen, Eule, Fürstenstein and Dörnhau, in the last of which he ended up in the “cold crematorium” of the title, the hospital where prisoners too weak to work awaited execution.

As a journalist and poet, his testimony is unusual. Primo Levi noticed that in survivors’ writings, words such as “indescribable” or “inexpressible” are often used: language was not made for its implacable and reductively savage world. But in Paul Olchváry’s vivid translation, Debreczeni writes with a cinematic clarity: a sort of resistance in itself, a determination to make detail triumph over mass dehumanisation.

Identity is first to go. “How will I prove that I am I?” he asks, as clothes and documents are confiscated. But he keeps his self alive by recognising others and his relationships with them: Béla Maurer, a lawyer and editor from Novi Sad; Bálint, another reporter from Bratislava; Farkas, a Budapest doctor who will help save him from typhus; Sanyi Róth, a notorious thief and room elder with whom he strikes up a friendship by listening to his stories of robberies.

Camp life is minutely catalogued: starvation, dysentery, pneumonia, hunger edema, the barter market that accelerates “our rapid deterioration… non-smokers are often able to swap for themselves five or six lives’ worth of bread”. Body lice are a lethal torment, “palm-size encampments of glittering larvae [taking] shape in our rags and blankets. Like the turbulent images in a nightmare, these silvery splotches begin to stir, then squirm, and then frightfully, inextinguishably, disperse. Our nights of half-sleep end, like that. Those hours allotted to rest now pass with curses and tormented scratching.”

A picture taken at Auschwitz just after the liberation by the Soviet army in January, 1945 - AP Photo/CAF pap, file

Later the lice become the main transmitter of typhus, introduced deliberately into the Dörnhau camp by the Germans importing infected prisoners to eliminate camp populations without the accusation of mass murder in the last months of the war.

In Debreczeni’s narrative, lice metaphorically stand in for the Nazis, whom he keeps in the background. The prisoners’ daily world is that of the kapos, the slightly superior prisoners who, for extra rations, terrorised their Häftlinge (prisoners). The appearance of a rare SS officer one day is all the more shocking. Who is the best worker? he asks. “46514,” the kapo answers. A young, sunburnt former woodcutter from the Carpathians jumps to attention. The SS man “reaches lazily for his holster, pulls out the revolver, and presses the barrel to 46514’s temple. A shot rings out. The man, who’d been standing straight as a flagpole, teeters before crashing face down into the pit… ‘A little demonstration,’ he says. ‘An example of how even the best Jew must croak.’”

As Nazis and kapos flee and Soviet soldiers arrive, Debreczeni, part recovered from typhus, is caught between desire for revenge and nostalgia. “Clenching my teeth, I try again to walk. I think with envy of Farkas and Brüll, and yet I miss them. I miss the other faces, too. I miss everyone I ever spoke to. No longer do I know anyone here; new people I’ve never seen before are gesticulating all around me.” Revenge by other prisoners is mentioned: accounts settled with brutal kapos by hunting them down as they escape. He notes too the poetic justice of some tormentors fleeing the camp, only to die from typhus days or weeks later.

But his personal redress is that of the writer, leaving to us this superbly human, harsh and uncompromising story of his survival. In the face of contemporary atrocities, such as Russia’s in Ukraine or Hamas’s in Israel, it surely teaches us what we need to learn to prevent them.

Cold Crematorium, trans Paul Olchváry, is published by Jonathan Cape at £16.99. To order your copy for £14.99, call 0844 871 1514 or visit Telegraph Books

