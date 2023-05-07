The true Hollywood star is dying – and Netflix is digging their grave

Those were the days: George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt in Ocean's 11 - Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

To lure viewers into cinemas in the early days, Hollywood invented the concept of the movie star. Now, the latter is an endangered species, if a new survey by the market-research firm NRG is anything to go by. The findings of the poll were reported last week by Matthew Belloni, the influential journalist and ex-entertainment lawyer whose newsletter, What I’m Hearing, takes the pulse of the industry; the statistics point to a grim future in which only ageing stars retain the pulling power to get us to fork out for a cinema ticket.

Those polled were asked to name up to five stars whose involvement in a film would tempt them to go to see it – not to stream it, but to catch it on theatrical release. The answers yielded many of the names you’d expect: Tom Cruise topped the list, with Dwayne Johnson, Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt and Denzel Washington next beneath. Julia Roberts was the highest-placed female star at number six, with Sandra Bullock at number 12, and Angelina Jolie at number 18.

According to Belloni, many studio executives putting together new projects have been studying this list with consternation. For while it testifies to the enduring appeal of many stars who’ve been around since the 1990s – or earlier still, in Harrison Ford’s case – it’s remarkably low on fresh blood. In the top 20, only one actor is under 40 years old, and that’s 39-year-old Chris Hemsworth, sneaking in at the very bottom.

For the management of Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Michael B Jordan or Tom Holland, all of whom might have assumed their A-list status would have seen them on that list, it’s dismaying news. These younger actors may have devoted followings on social media, but their actual star wattage isn’t powerful enough to get bums on physical seats – unlike, say, the three biggest poll-listed stars of the Ocean’s films (Clooney, Pitt, Roberts). While the junior contingent have been attached to their own successful franchises – the likes of The Hunger Games, Dune, Creed and Spider-Man – the implication seems clear: it was the draw of those franchises themselves, rather than the names of the actors, that lured the punters in.

Story continues

This worrying truth becomes even clearer if you look at statistics for the highest-grossing actors of all time. Scarlett Johansson topped that particular list in January, despite not even cracking the top 20 in the aforementioned poll. She has appeared as Black Widow in nine Marvel films to date, boosting her box-office total into the stratosphere – but are people queuing because they want to see ScarJo herself? Evidently not.

Film Disney

Cinemagoers have, for generations, become attached to their favourite actors, as the longevity of Clint Eastwood or Jane Fonda would suggest. But to retain interest only in long-established stars is a new development, and one that seriously threatens the industry’s future.

Back in 1961, a 29-year-old Elizabeth Taylor was the biggest draw of the day – and she had nothing like a superhero franchise inflating her bankability. Audiences went to a Liz Taylor film to see Liz Taylor. The same was true of Marlon Brando, in his late 20s when he became a sensation, and even John Travolta, just 23 when Saturday Night Fever (1977) propelled him to fame. It’s hard to imagine Grease, one year later, having become such a hit without him. A generation before all of them, the biggest stars in the firmament were Mickey Rooney, who was barely out of his teens, and Shirley Temple, whose four-year reign as America’s number one box-office draw began in the year she turned seven.

The vast majority of films, then, used to be star vehicles. Fast-forward to the present day, and see how things have changed: Margot Robbie in Barbie and Chalamet in Wonka, to pick two of this year’s most anticipated films, are clearly subservient to the brands they’re selling. It was different for Eddie Murphy, 23 when Beverly Hills Cop (1984) came out, or Leonardo DiCaprio, the same age for Titanic (1997). The hits built around them, again and again, hinged very specifically on their talents. The same is certainly true of Denzel Washington. But Mission: Impossible, in some alternate reality, might have chosen another leading man, since the pre-existing concept was a hook in its own right. (Admittedly, though, Top Gun: Maverick without Tom Cruise? They might have tried to reboot the original, but there’s no way it would have made $1.49 billion worldwide.)

Cancelled? Audiences still rate Johnny Depp, but studio bosses remain wary of hiring him - LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

One issue is that star careers used to be nurtured in mid-budget fare – something like The Color of Money for Cruise, say, or Pretty Woman for Julia Roberts. The existence of that whole stratum of films, especially rom-coms, is under threat, at least in terms of viability for cinema release. Those ideas get siphoned off to streaming services, where the importance of stars is decidedly secondary. Netflix doesn’t have any stake in building up a star’s visibility to the point where they can “open” a film. And that’s because Netflix films don’t open – they just appear on your TV at home.

Meanwhile, the remaining studios plough all their resources into keeping the blockbuster conveyor-belt ticking along. Stars are merely faces for the poster, locked in for multi-film obligations where they basically do the same thing every time. Over a well-managed career arc, movie icons of the past had opportunities to surprise us, ruffle up their image, or play against type – the way James Stewart, everyone’s favourite tweedy nice-guy, did in his darkly obsessive work for Hitchcock. Being handcuffed to unending franchise assignments is hugely restricting to any such scope, and it’s not only the performers that suffer – it’s a hex on storytelling itself. Did we honestly expect Chris Pratt to reinvent himself in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3?

For the studios, it’s much safer to make the franchise itself into the star. While Robert Pattinson may suddenly get cancelled for whatever reason, Batman can never be. Stars can be easily replaced, of course – we’ve seen it happen now with Kevin Spacey, Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer – and the business just moves along. (Depp may be ninth in the poll – suggesting a consumer desire to un-cancel him – but this has not yet encouraged studio bosses to consider him bankable again.) These days, why would executives spend a fortune building up a person to be a brand, when that brand can be tarnished by a single stray tweet?

No: the brands that make bottom-line sense are the Mattel toys, the caped crusaders, or any character bigger than the actor playing them. Opportunities for one of those mighty, ever-mutating star careers, such as the ones Jack Nicholson or Meryl Streep have had, are dwindling by the day. May their style of stardom rest in peace, and long live the franchises instead – said no one, ever, who gives a damn about cinema.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.