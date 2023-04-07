The true goodness that lies at the heart of Good Friday

Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit attends the annual procession of the Stationss of the Cross on Good Friday preceding Easter Celebrations at the Sacre-Coeur Basilica of Montmartre

This year Black Friday, the pre-Christmas shopping event, falls on November 24. It brings the hope that a buying spree, fired by discounts, will move retailers’ accounts out of “the red” and into “the black”. Good Friday – today – is quite different. The word “good” seems hardly right for the images of the day: a man unjustly convicted of crime, tortured, broken and dying in agony on one of history’s most infamous gibbets. What is good about that?

Yet, looking around our world, there is so much that is good to be seen: compassion, a thirst for justice and an abhorrence of evil. There is generosity towards those in need. There is faithfulness, long-suffering patience, and forgiveness. These qualities are found over and over again, in everyday lives, even if they are not often the stuff of headlines. These are gifts that create true goodness and loveliness in our lives, not skin-deep but deeply uplifting: the happiness that fills a face at a warm welcome, the gratitude and wonder evoked by goodness and generosity, the joyful surprise that comes with a slow receding of the darkness of disillusionment, giving way to a fresh dawn of trust.

Yet we know that these gifts are not without their limits, especially at times of tension and pressure. And we are living through such a moment now. Disastrously, war has again broken out on the continent of Europe. Basic commodities and utilities are costing more and more. The pandemic has wrought terrible damage to physical life and health, of course. But it is becoming ever-clearer that its effects are reaching deep into our psychological, social and economic wellbeing, too.

The responses we have seen to these challenges have often been humbling: the generous welcome given by so many to refugees from Ukraine, Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Syria; the development of food banks and other initiatives that support those who have least in society to live with dignity. But we have to admit that there is such a thing as “charity fatigue”. There comes a point, for many, when it seems that enough is enough, when the wells of human kindness run dry.

Story continues

It is precisely at this point that the imagery of Good Friday assumes such importance and relevance. In the broken man on the cross of Calvary, we see a love which does not cry out “Enough, no more!” but endures beyond those limits. Herein lies the goodness of the day, for here is a vast love, in our flesh and blood. It is a love that does not yield to weariness or cynicism. It stays faithful to the end. And it goes beyond that end, destroying the finality of death, breaking open into new and transforming life. In Jesus we see the awesome beauty of limitless love. This is the face of God.

In the tortured figure of Jesus on the cross, God is embracing our broken human story and drawing it into its ultimate promise. The crucifixion of Jesus is a statement of the terrible truth of our reality, the brokenness and brutality of every age. Yet through the limitless love of Jesus on the cross, our reality is already being bathed in a redeeming light. The figure of brutal suffering becomes a fissure through which we see a transforming light. This is love in its moment of victory over its two great enemies: betrayal and death. The victorious depth of this love gives forth a radiant beauty.

In Good Friday, then, lies the glory and victory of beauty and love. Indeed, the day is Good because it points with great clarity to the true source of all love: God himself. The life of God is present in every place and time, but now it is poured out, in unambiguous clarity, in its fullness. Today, victory is veiled in death, but victory it remains. And on Easter Sunday its victory is revealed, in the empty tomb and the risen body.

In this risen body lies another treasure. This is the victory of love in a human body, in a body like ours, a body in which we can see ourselves. So Good Friday and Easter Day affirm again, and for all time, the goodness and beauty of the human body, not in physical qualities that fade and change, but in the innate unity of body, mind and soul that make up the person.

Yes, the body is intrinsic to human identity, and the life promised after death will not destroy the cohesion of body, mind and spirit that makes us unique. This unity, made to last forever, is a precious gift, to be treasured and known for its beauty. This unity will, with the Risen Christ, overcome all pressures to belittle it, to break apart its integrity, to cast aside any of its essential facets. Our body is not to be hated or rejected, but respected; our mind is not to be distorted and manipulated, but educated; our soul is not to be denied, but fed with spiritual nourishment.

If Black Friday offers hope of solving the issues of a Christmas present list, of retail salvation, Good Friday offers hope of another order. This hope is not deceptive, nor for a season. It assures us of the purpose and outcome of our journey through life, a journey to the fullness of beauty. And the unconditional love that we see on the cross offers us a challenge, today and every day. It is a challenge that invites us to reject all that damages or deforms the beauty which surrounds us, and to respect the integrity of God’s work wherever it is to be found.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols is the archbishop of Westminster