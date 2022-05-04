A true gift to loved ones? The ability to share a special day with others

I have asked my daughter to share her birthday this year. Her cake will be served alongside other desserts. The menu will include food she does not like, and she will not be the only one opening presents. We will celebrate her sweet 16, alongside Mother’s Day, celebrating her grandmothers, aunts and, of course, me.

I would not ask her to share her birthday under normal circumstances. Especially not after previous birthdays were COVID canceled, and even more so after last year’s party was canceled because we lost our beloved, elderly beagle that morning. My daughter certainly deserves a bash, all her own. But with her brother’s graduation, various family members’ vacations, and other outside social engagements, doubling up on the soiree has emerged as the best option, simplifying what is a busy time for ourselves and others.

I am experienced in sharing my own special day, as my brother was born on my third birthday. I do not remember ever having a birthday all my own. Our parents facilitated separate parties for our friends, but the idea of having separate birthday parties with our families would have been ludicrous. We had two cakes, two piles of presents and one family party. He was the prince, I was the princess, and neither one of us truly ruled the day. And I don’t think either of us ever minded. That’s simply how it was.

These days, the adults in my family have taken combining holidays to a new level, celebrating birthdays quarterly, often tacked onto another reason for gathering. We gather for cake and gifts months late for some, months early for others. We sing a string of names in no particular order when singing Happy Birthday over cake, haphazardly skewered with vintage candle holders, recycled cupcake decoration, and previously burned candles, decorated by the kids, looking like a birthday junk yard.

We pass gifts, occasionally even delivering the wrong gift to the wrong person. Birthday honorees contribute to the planning and cooking, sometimes hosting their own group celebration, attributing their effort to creating a celebration for others.

Story continues

This year, I will ask my always-helpful daughter if she’d like to help cook for Mother’s Day. Others will provide dishes dedicated to her preferences. I suspect she’ll help clean, and she’ll participate in the selection and wrapping of gifts for all the mothers.

The lesson here is not one of sacrifice. My laid-back girl will go with the flow, and we’ll make her feel celebrated in big and small ways. I do hope she takes away a lesson that sometimes we ask for simplification for the sake of self-preservation.

One day, she’ll face a litany of obligations, and I hope she remembers that one time she was asked to share her birthday, and that I was grateful and relieved by her willingness . She’ll know that it didn’t make her less, but that it made her even more of a gift to me, worthy of celebration.

Emily Parnell lives in Overland Park and can be reached at emily@emilyjparnell.com.