True freshman pitcher dominates in first start as No. 24 Miami Hurricanes blast FAU Owls

The No. 24 Miami Hurricanes came into their first mid-week game of 2022 on a four-game roll, but with at least a couple questions yet to be answered.

1. How would true freshman Karson Ligon fare in his first collegiate start?

2. Could the hit-happy Hurricanes cut down on the errors?

Answers: 1. Beautifully; 2. Yes.

Led by Ligon’s stellar starting debut and more offensive lightning, the Canes made it five consecutive wins by defeating the FAU Owls 9-1 Wednesday at Mark Light Field.

Ligon, a 6-1, 208-pound right-hander out of Sarasota Riverview, struck out eight Owls in five innings and allowed only one earned run on a third-inning solo blast over the right field fence by Nolan Schanuel. He gave up two hits in five innings and walked two.

Ligon did pitch this past weekend against Towson, striking out two in three innings of relief.

The Canes’ four relievers Wednesday — Rafe Schlesinger, Gage Ziehl, Matt Raudelunas and Anthony Arguelles — were just as dominant, allowing no hits and a combined two walks while striking out seven.

Defensively, UM was flawless Wednesday after committing seven errors in the first four games.

Offensively, eight Hurricanes combined for 10 hits, with CJ Kayfus (double, single) and Jacob Burke (singles) getting two hits apiece. Burke, who entered the game hitting .308, knocked in a run in the third inning and two in the seventh.

Kayfus entered Wednesday on fire with a .467 average.

The Hurricanes scored early, when Kayfus led off the game with a double, advanced to third on a ground out and made it 1-0 on Yohandy “Yoyo” Morales’ single to left field.

Miami added three in the third on a bunt-single by Kayfus, who got to second on a throwing error; walk to Dominic Pitelli; sac fly by Maxwell Romero that scored Kayfus; RBI-single by Dorian Gonzalez that scored Pitelli; and single by Jacob Burke that scored Lorenzo Carrier (hit by pitch).

The Canes, who have trailed only once this season, scored five runs, including a two-run homer by Jacoby Long, in the seventh to ice the victory.

FAU starter Marc DeGusipe took the loss by allowing four earned runs on seven hits and a walk in 2 2/3 innings.