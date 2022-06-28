True or false? It's going to snow in Ontario this week

True or false?

Technically true. Remember, Ontario is a large province spanning over a million square kilometres -- extending all the way to Hudson Bay.

That's exactly where the summer snow action lies. An anomalously cold lobe of air will swirl around Hudson Bay this week, and it’s the main driver of our long weekend forecast.

RISKOFSNOW

By Tuesday morning, temperatures will be hovering just above the freezing mark, and by Wednesday morning, they'll fall a little further near the Hudson Bay shores. This means precipitation will fall as wet snow at times.

Daytime highs on Tuesday afternoon will be close to 15 degrees below normal for parts of extreme northern Ontario.

The snowfall isn’t expected to lead to significant accumulations, but it’s simply a reminder of how volatile the changing climate is in Northern Canada. Extreme warmth far outweighs bouts of extreme cold at this latitude around the globe.

It's a far cry compared to the most recent surges of warmth and record-ice melt across Hudson Bay.

HUDSONBAYSEAICE

You might just recall two years ago when this region recorded temperatures exceeding 35°C and claimed back-to-back-to-back national hot spot temperatures.

June 28, 2020: Fort Severn faced dangerous heat. On June 28, 2022, the same community faces the threat of some wet snow.

BACKTOBACKHOTSPOT

RARE CANADA DAY SNOW

The climate record is pretty sparse when it comes to recording snowfall on Canada Day, but the biggest snowfall on record is the 9.8 cm at Kapuskasing weather station, including more than 3 cm falling at the airport.