It's true: Dr. Pepper's Larry Culpepper is leaving us

Godspeed, Larry Culpepper. You gave it a good run. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for ESPN)

A college football icon has lost his job.

Dr. Pepper has confirmed that it is discontinuing the character of Larry Culpepper, a man who has annoyed college football fans over the past four seasons.

The news of Culpepper’s potential departure was broken Monday. Dr. Pepper confirmed it on Tuesday. We will remember him for centuries.

BREAKING: Jim Connor, who spent the past several years playing football fanatic Larry Culpepper in Dr. Pepper commercials, has told me that the company will not feature Culpepper in commercials going forward. Connor says the decision “Rocked my world” and was “An incredible gig.” pic.twitter.com/an0DJBKO0w — Adam Carriker (@AdamCarriker94) May 21, 2018





“Larry Culpepper has been a great part of our Dr Pepper college football sponsorship for the past four years and has helped us delight fans throughout the season,” the beverage company said in a statement to Ad Age. “With the renewal of our college football sponsorship, we’ve decided to take our football-related advertising in a new creative direction and are planning an all-new campaign this season. We are as committed as ever to our college football partnership as we head toward the 150th anniversary of the game, and we are looking forward to engaging and exciting fans in new ways.”

This sad news means you should probably rush out and get your Larry Culpepper Halloween costume before the website selling them disappears. For just $28 you can have a Larry t-shirt, visor and wig, headphones, fanny pack and more! You’ll look like a true college football fan when you pour one out for Larry this fall.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

