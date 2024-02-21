‘True Detective: Night Country’ Star Kali Reis Responds To Creator Nic Pizzolatto After Season 4 Finale Criticism

Kali Reis is responding to True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto after repeated passive-aggressive comments against the fourth season of the HBO anthology series.

Pizzolatto created the franchise for the premium cable network, with the first season starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. The fourth season, titled True Detective: Night Country, stars Reis and Jodie Foster and is the first season without Pizzolatto’s involvement, although he is still credited as an executive producer of the drama.

Night Country recently wrapped its season and now ranks as the most-watched season of the franchise that started in 2014. Although the show created by Issa López has enjoyed good ratings and positive reviews, franchise originator Pizzolatto has thrown shade throughout the series’ run.

Pizzolatto has reshared posts from some viewers criticizing the fourth season of True Detective. In a screenshot posted on social media, Pizzolatto shared an opinion from a fan slamming the finale, calling it “some of the sloppiest writing” and praising the show’s first season.

Another opinion that Pizzolatto shared had them calling Season 4 “a hot mess” and called out L´øpez for “missing the mark HUGELY” on several plot points.

Like…this is kind of pathetic pic.twitter.com/JVQh4LUSh3 — Andrew Woods (@JimJarmuschHair) February 20, 2024

After Reis was made aware that Pizzolatto was resharing opinions trashing Night Country, the boxer-turned-actress replied, “That’s a damn shame…but hey I guess “if you don’t have anything good to share, shit on others” is the new wave.”

🙄😐 That’s a damn shame…but hey I guess “if you don’t have anything good to share, shit on others” is the new wave 🤷🏽‍♀️ lol https://t.co/4EOvu0oPSu — Kali Reis (@KO_Reis86) February 20, 2024

López had previously addressed Pizzolatto’s criticism of the show. In an interview with Vulture, López said, “I believe that every storyteller has a very specific, peculiar, and unique relation to the stories they create, and whatever his reactions are, he’s entitled to them.”

She continued, “That’s his prerogative. I wrote this with profound love for the work he made and love for the people that loved it. And it is a reinvention, and it is different, and it’s done with the idea of sitting down around the fire, and [let’s] have some fun and have some feelings and have some thoughts. And anybody that wants to join is welcome.”

