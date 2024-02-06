‘True Detective: Night Country’ Episode 5 To Debut On Max Two Days Early To Avoid Super Bowl

Episode five of HBO’s True Detective: Night Country will be available to stream early on Max beginning Friday, February 9 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT to avoid a conflict with Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11. The episode will still air on HBO in its usual time slot Sunday (9 pm ET/6 pm PT) opposite the big game.

Starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, in Night Country, when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) must confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

Finn Bennett and Fiona Shaw also star, with Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes. Guest stars include Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, and Joel D. Montgrand.

Issa López serves as showrunner, writer, director and executive producer. Foster also executive produces with Mari Jo Winkler; Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak for Pastel; Chris Mundy; Alan Page Arriaga; Steve Golin; Richard Brown; Matthew McConaughey; Woody Harrelson; Cary Joji Fukunaga and Nic Pizzolatto. Princess Daazhraii Johnson, Cathy Tagnak Rexford and Sam Breckman serve as producers.

The season finale will debut Sunday, February 18 at the same time on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

