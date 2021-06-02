True crime fans will love Sophie Turner's new drama The Staircase

Sophie Turner is set to star in HBO's new true-crime drama, The Staircase, which is based on real-life events regarding the novelist Michael Peterson, who was accused of murdering his wife, Kathleen Peterson, in 2001.

Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming drama.

What's HBO's The Staircase about?

True-crime fans will be familiar with The Staircase as it's based on one of the most infamous and compelling cases of all time.

After Kathleen Peterson was found dead at the bottom of the stairs in her family home in 2001, suspicions arose that her husband, Michael Peterson, had murdered her and staged her death to look like an accident.

The case has captivated TV producers and viewers for well over a decade with Jean-Xavier de Lestrade directing a docu-series, The Staircase, which was released in installments between 2004 and 2018.

HBO's version of The Staircase will be an eight-episode adaptation of the previous docu-series, written and executive-produced by Antonio Campos (The Devil All the Time) and Maggie Cohn (American Crime Story). A Netflix documentary on it came out in 2018.

Who will star in HBO's The Staircase?

Sophie Turner, best known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, will take on the role of Margaret Ratliff, one of Peterson’s adopted daughters. Sophie shared the news to her Instagram Stories with a gif saying, "I'm back, baby."

She's going to be joined by some pretty famous faces too.

Colin Firth (Mamma Mia!) has been cast in the role of Michael Peterson, while Toni Collette (Knives Out) will play the late Kathleen Peterson.

Juliette Binoche, Rosemarie DeWitt (Little Fires Everywhere) and Parker Posey have also been confirmed as cast members.

Is there a trailer for HBO's The Staircase?

Not yet. We're keeping an eye out!

When is HBO's The Staircase on TV?

The show was only picked up by HBO in March 2021 so we're still waiting on an official release date. It doesn't sound like production has started, but we're willing it along.

