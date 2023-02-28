The True Cost of the “Free” Market

Naomi Oreskes
·19 min read
TOPSHOT-SWITZERLAND-MOUNTAINS-CLIMATE
TOPSHOT-SWITZERLAND-MOUNTAINS-CLIMATE

A picture taken on September 13, 2022 at Glacier 3000 resort above Les Diablerets shows workers on a blanket covering snow from the last winter season to prevent it from melting next to the Tsanfleuron pass free of the ice that covered it for at least 2,000 years. - The thick layer of ice that has covered a Swiss mountain pass between Scex Rouge glacier and Tsanfleuron glacier since at least the Roman era has melted away completely. Following a dry winter, the summer heatwaves hitting Europe have been catastrophic for the Alpine glaciers, which have been melting at an accelerated rate. Credit - Fabrice COFFRINI- AFP

As a novel virus crisscrossed the globe in 2020, The Economist ran an editorial acknowledging the urgent need for a “Big Government” response but demanding that government shrink back as soon as the crisis had passed and return economic matters to the wisdom of the marketplace. Even in an hour of darkest need, a century-long campaign to implant the myth of the magic of the marketplace had succeeded in making government “encroachment” seem as scary as a deadly pathogen. But the COVID-19 crisis has made crystal clear why some problems demand substantive governmental solutions, and why many of them can’t just be temporary.

For decades, scientists have known that an emerging virus could cause a pandemic and they warned that America was woefully underprepared. In 1988, the Institute of Medicine—renamed the National Academy of Medicine in 2015—suggested that the risk justified an expanded federal government role in public health. The states could and should do most of the day-to-day work of public health, but epidemics were different. “Only the federal government can focus attention and resources that such a health problem demands,” because the federal government is “structured in a way that allows [for a] clearly defined national focus point.”

In 2019, in a meeting that now seems clairvoyant, experts at the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins University addressed “preparedness for a high-impact respiratory pathogen pandemic.” Among their recommendations: countries should improve their core public health competencies; draw up national action plans, with strategies to make decisions quickly when needed and prepare for supply interruptions; and develop the capacity for “surge manufacturing in crisis.” Obviously, their advice was ignored.

Over the past thirty years, scientists’ counsel on a wide range of issues—from pandemic preparedness to climate change—has been widely discounted and sometimes rejected outright. A major reason is the influence of the thinking that insists on limiting the power and reach of the federal government and relying on markets to solve our problems. Most damagingly, the market-oriented framework of recent decades has resisted any facts—scientific, historical, sociological, or otherwise—that suggest a need for a strong, centralized, or otherwise coordinated governmental response.

In some countries, concentrated central power may be a threat to liberty, but the U.S. is probably not one of them, in part because the country was set up with that concern in mind. The conservative preoccupation with constraining government power has left us with a federal government that so so weak and divided that it struggles to handle big problems like Covid-19 and climate change.

Read More: The U.S. Economy Is Doing Too Well

The steps necessary to avoid the worst effects of an emergent disease—stockpiling supplies, educating people about hand-washing and social distancing, developing accurate tests and implementing them equitably, and sustaining the research infrastructure that can kick in to develop a vaccine—are not readily undertaken by the private sector. There’s not much of a business case for stockpiling a billion face masks. Nor can we rely on the private sector to step up when a new virus emerges, because by then it is too late. The “just in time” supply model that dominates in business is efficient for many purposes, but it does not work in the face of a pandemic. For any problem that has a scientific, medical, or technological component, the challenge is not simply to mobilize resources when they are needed, but to have them ready in advance. It takes a year or more to build a laboratory; it takes a decade to train a cadre of scientists and engineers. We could no more muster on demand the needed expertise and infrastructure to fight a pandemic than we could suddenly raise a professional military, replete with aircraft carriers and their air wings, within weeks of an attack. Nearly all conservatives acknowledge the need for military preparedness, yet they have been loath to allow that government is needed to address a wide range of problems that markets can’t or won’t solve on their own.

The U.S.’s COVID-19 experience compared to that of other countries—as well as the comparative experience of the U.S. before and after the 2020 election—proves that when a well-organized national government acts efficiently on robust information and technical expertise, big problems can be tackled and outcomes substantially improved. Government can be more or less efficient, but it will certainly be inefficient if it is hobbled by people who see it as their role to restrict government power at all times, rather than use it judiciously and appropriately. This is what we saw in the American response to COVID-19. A Republican administration at first denied the crisis, and then its political appointees deliberately undermined the nation’s public health officials. Hostility to federal action was recapitulated on the state level, as some Republican governors flouted public health advice, refused to impose mask mandates, and insisted—even as the scope of the crisis became brutally clear—that the decision to mask or not to mask was a personal choice.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves to supporters at the conclusion of a campaign rally at Rochester International Airport October 30, 2020 in Rochester, Minnesota. With Election Day only four days away, Trump is campaigning in Minnesota despite the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the state.<span class="copyright">Chip Somodevilla-Getty Images</span>
U.S. President Donald Trump waves to supporters at the conclusion of a campaign rally at Rochester International Airport October 30, 2020 in Rochester, Minnesota. With Election Day only four days away, Trump is campaigning in Minnesota despite the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the state.Chip Somodevilla-Getty Images

Things changed in America when Joe Biden was elected and mobilized the capacities of the federal government to expedite vaccine production and distribution and to assist state-based vaccination efforts. But by then, damage had been done. Many conservative Americans—egged on by Republican governors and right-wing media—resisted the vaccine even after its safety and efficacy were demonstrated. As the pandemic raged, fueled in part by the scientifically predictable emergence of new variants, dying patients demanded Ivermectin, a drug that does nothing for COVID-19 patients but was promoted in right-wing circles. In South Dakota, patients in their final hours thought nurses were lying when they told them they were dying from Covid-19. And the costs were not just in disease and death. According to a 2020 paper by former treasury secretary Lawrence Summers and economist David Cutler, the total cost to the U.S. of the Covid-19 crisis may reach $16 trillion.

Countries that mounted a strong, coordinated response—South Korea, Germany, New Zealand, Vietnam—did a far better job containing the virus and suffered far fewer deaths. (Most of these countries have suffered less economic damage as well, for the obvious reason that “The Economy” is constituted by the people who work and invest in it; if people can’t work, the economy can’t work.) A 2021 study published in the Lancet—the world’s premier medical journal—concluded not only that the policies and actions of the Trump administration actively contributed to the viral spread, but that 40 percent of American Covid-related deaths could have been prevented had the U.S. adopted policies more like those of other wealthy, democratic nations. A more recent study comparing the U.S. and Australia suggested the figure could be as high as 90 percent. In other words, as many as nine hundred thousand deaths may have been entirely avoidable. The biggest difference between the two countries was trust: in science, in institutions, and in each other.

The Lancet authors argued that the fault lay not just in the mismanagement of the previous four years, but in the prior forty years of public health neglect; Donald Trump’s actions are best understood as an “aggressive acceleration of neoliberal policies” that had already undermined access to health care and created substantive health disparities. We think the problem goes back even farther, into the long history of efforts to undermine trust in government (including government science). Whatever the U.S. has done to get the pandemic under control has not been thanks to the magic of the marketplace. It has been thanks to science, which provided the basis for vaccine development; to government purchase agreements that removed much of the risk from vaccine development; and to the collaborative efforts of the federal, state, and local governments, nonprofits, and the private sector to get vaccines distributed to the American people. To be sure, the private sector stepped up to the plate, but the 2021 U.S. vaccine development was much closer to the New Deal war mobilization model than the market fundamentalist one.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us how expensive overreliance on the “free” market can be. Yet, as bad as it has been, the failures of American political economy go well beyond it. In domain after domain after domain, overreliance on markets and under-reliance on government have cost the American people dearly. And this has been the case during both Democratic and Republican administrations since Bill Clinton. Consider the opioid crisis. In 2019, 49,860 Americans died of opioid overdoses. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, total deaths from opioids, both prescription and illicit, in the years 1999 to 2019 approached 500,000. That number is likely an underestimate, as many death certificates attribute a drug related death to heart or respiratory failure. Nor does this figure include opioid-related deaths, such as suicide in children of addicted parents. One study suggests that such suicides are sufficiently common as to help explain the recent overall increase in adolescent suicide.

This staggering death rate is matched by a comparable economic burden: $78.5 billion. Yet only twenty years ago, few Americans died from opioid overdose; in 1999, the number was less than eight thousand. Like all social problems, this one is complex, but an important cause is inadequate regulation. When synthetic opioids came on the market, they were falsely sold by their manufacturers as unlikely to cause addiction. A weak (and arguably captured) federal agency, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, declined to control them the way it controls morphine, heroin, and other highly addictive drugs, allowing manufacturers to market aggressively, particularly in regions of the country where disability from workplace injury was high. In Europe, where these drugs are better regulated—and there is generally greater state support for injured or addicted individuals—there is no opioid crisis.

Or consider gun violence. According to the CDC, in 2019, 39,707 Americans died from firearm injuries, more than died in the Korean War. One analysis concludes that in the years 1999 to 2015, 519,338 people died from firearms. In Canada, the equivalent number (normalized for population) is about 180,000. Across the globe, deaths by firearms are far less frequent than in the United States, and these lower death rates generally correlate with stricter gun regulation and lower rates of gun ownership. In the United States, the rate of gun ownership per 100,000 inhabitants is 120.5; in France it is 19.6. Switzerland has relatively high gun ownership rates for a European country—one estimate places it as high as 41 per 100,000—but all guns must be permitted, and no one with a history of mental health problems can get one. The Swiss have not had a mass shooting since 2001.

Obesity causes heart disease, cancer, and stroke, the leading killers of Americans. In the 1950s, only about 10 percent of Americans were obese; today 70 percent of us are overweight or obese. Like the opioid crisis, the causes of obesity are complex, but manufactured food plays a major role. Or consider endocrine-disrupting chemicals, which mimic the structure and sometimes the function of hormones. These chemicals—found legally in a breathtakingly long list of consumer products including paint, carpets, hand sanitizers, shampoo, sunscreen, and lipstick—have been associated with an astonishing array of adverse effects. These include prostate and breast cancer, infertility, endometriosis, diabetes, cardiopulmonary disease, and more. The cost of this disease burden is huge, in the U.S. perhaps as much as $340 billion each year.

Read More: Billionaires Obsessed with Blocking the Sun

Inadequate oversight also enables fraud. There was plenty of it during the Reagan-Bush–era savings and loan debacle, and more during the run-up to the 2008 financial collapse and Great Recession. But it didn’t end there and wasn’t confined to the financial sector. One example is the implosion of Theranos, the Silicon Valley startup whose basic idea—a complete health diagnosis from a drop of blood—sounded amazing. The company raised $700 million in venture capital funding on the promise of “disrupting” the nation’s health care system, at one point reaching a valuation of nearly $10 billion. Except the technology didn’t exist. Silicon Valley’s hyped-up investment culture was one problem. Another, according to John Carreyrou, the Wall Street Journal reporter who broke the story, was failure of both the corporate board of directors and federal regulators to provide adequate oversight. The now defunct company’s founder and CEO, Elizabeth Holmes, was convicted of fraud, and hundreds of millions lost will likely never be recovered.

Used needles are seen on the street during a city sweep of a homeless encampment, September 22, 2022 in New York City, New York.<span class="copyright">Andrew Lichtenstein-Corbis</span>
Used needles are seen on the street during a city sweep of a homeless encampment, September 22, 2022 in New York City, New York.Andrew Lichtenstein-Corbis

Theranos attracted some very wealthy and famous investors, and we might not feel too sorry for rich people who failed to do their due diligence. But at the other end of the spectrum are ordinary citizens who not only have no money to invest but can’t make ends meet despite working full time. At Disneyland—the “happiest place on Earth”—73 percent of workers can’t afford to live nearby and more than a few live in their cars. And then there are untold older Americans, staying in the workplace past seventy because of the decline of pension programs. One consequence of deregulation has been that when companies went bankrupt—or were bought, sold, or merged—they often escaped obligations to their workers, including paying out pension benefits. Many airline workers, for example, received only pennies on their promised pension dollars. Other Americans never earned enough to cover their bills and also save for retirement, while Social Security benefits failed to keep pace with inflation. There is now a large mobile cohort of retirees who work part-time—often living in their cars and campers—because they cannot afford permanent homes on meager fixed incomes.

As Thomas Piketty and others have shown, income inequality is intrinsic to capitalist systems, a result of markets working as they “should.” But blaming the problem on “capitalism” writ large hides the crucial fact that the growing inequality of the past forty years has been driven by changes in the rules of how our version of capitalism operates. They include changes to our tax structure and forms of deregulation that hugely favor the wealthy, and these changes have been justified—in some quarters even celebrated—as “letting the market do its magic.”

While a proven effective remedy for inequality is easily at hand, business conservatives have consistently dug in against it. In fact, they have been doing so for as long as we have had that remedy at our disposal. When the federal income tax was first established, conservatives opposed it as a “socialistic confiscation of wealth.” At its 1924 convention, the National Association of Manufacturers declared its opposition to “the use of the taxing power for purposes of economic equalization.” NAM lost the argument for decades, until, in the 1980s, it won. This is where things have largely remained, thanks to the work of libertarian think tanks, conservative economists, Republican political and business leaders who demonized taxation as “theft,” and Democrats who were unwilling, unable, or too craven or captured to fight back.

A tax rate that starved consumers of disposable income and businesses of profit would be bad in many ways. Sweden gets a lot of negative press for its high marginal tax rate—these days 57 percent—but it has a thriving economy and offers its citizens “the best in class [in] public facilities and infrastructure.” The idea that we generate prosperity by cutting taxes on the rich is not just unethical, it’s untrue. We might call it criminal when a hardworking Disneyland employee can’t afford a home, and courts have found illegality in the ways that prescription opioids were marketed and sold. But many market failures involve products and activities that are perfectly legal, yet whose outcomes are disturbing. Tobacco, a legal product, kills eight million people worldwide every year. Air pollution kills nine million. Oil, gas, and coal are legal products, yet their unrestricted use is now threatening to drown a good deal of the globe and to burn up much of the rest. The novelist Kim Stanley Robinson has summed it up: “the invisible hand never picks up the check.” Today, an awful lot of checks have come due. The biggest one is climate change.

To accept the reality of climate change is to accept that negative externalities cannot be dismissed as mere “neighborhood effects.” Credible estimates place the economic damages from fossil fuel use between 0.5 and 4.0 percent of GDP per year. (For comparison, the catastrophic 2011 Tohoku earthquake and resulting tsunami and nuclear plant meltdown in Fukushima cost Japan about 3 percent of GDP in the year it occurred.) A 2019 analysis finds that, if present trends continue, the impacts of hurricane damage, real estate losses, energy costs, and water costs in the U.S. will carry a price tag of $1.9 trillion per year (in today’s dollars), or 1.8 percent of U.S. GDP by 2100. This does not include a plethora of hard-to-quantify ill effects, such as losses of cultural heritage; the psychic costs of losing one’s home, community, or livelihood; or species extinctions.

Because these costs are huge, nearly all independent studies conclude that fixing climate change is a good economic bet. The IMF, the World Bank, and most mainstream economists recommend government action to account for the true costs of using carbon-based fuels. Typically, this means “putting a price on carbon,” either by taxing it directly or by creating markets to buy and sell carbon under an emissions trading scheme. Yet, despite this, few conservative political leaders have supported it. Indeed, an absurd number of them are still denying that climate change is serious. The Foundation for Economic Education (FEE) has long insisted that climate “skeptics” are more likely to be right than the world’s thousands of climate scientists, and argued that even if the scientists are right “we’ll do best simply to adapt.” The Cato Institute has argued that adapting to climate change will be cheaper than preventing it. Almost no scientist believes this. As John Holdren, former science adviser to President Obama, has stressed, without mitigation, climate adaptation is a euphemism for suffering. But the wealthy donors who fund FEE and the Cato Institute most likely won’t bear the brunt of that suffering. The rest of us will.

Groups like FEE and the Cato Institute tout the virtues of free markets, but energy markets are hugely subsidized. According to the IMF, the world spent $5.3 trillion on energy subsidies in 2015, subsidies that mainly go to fossil fuels. The lion’s share of this subsidy is the unpaid costs of environmental damage and harms to human health. One hundred ninety-one nations have ratified the Paris Climate Accords pledging to stop climate change, but most of these countries continue to subsidize fossil fuels. Electricity from renewable energy is now cheaper in most countries than from oil, gas, or coal, yet renewables struggle to compete because energy markets are weighted in favor of incumbents, and the political arena is freighted by the power of the fossil fuel industry.

Climate change is a problem for markets, because the “free” choices I make impose costs on other people, but it is only one example (albeit an existential one). This is why all societies accept some limitations on the actions of others: without such limits, there would be no civil society. We establish limits based on our judgment of potential risks and harm, so when it comes to economic activity, the question is not whether markets work in an abstract sense, but whether markets are working as we want and need them to, and, if not, whether we need to adjust the rules under which they operate. It wasn’t always illegal to dump toxic chemicals in lakes and rivers, but now it is. Once upon a time it was legal to buy and sell people.

In hindsight, we can see slavery as a theft of labor, and in many ways, climate change is a theft, too: from citizens and communities who are now paying its costs, from farmers losing crops and livestock to drought, from people who have lost their homes to wildfires or floods. Future generations will likely find it as shocking that people were allowed to freely dump carbon pollution into the atmosphere as we find it that people were once allowed to freely dump toxic chemicals in rivers, or allowed to buy and sell other people. Just as we ended slavery, we will find a way to stop climate change, but the longer we deny the problem (or insist that markets will solve it “on their own”) the greater the costs will be.

Experience shows that unconstrained competition can lead to a race to the bottom, as manufacturers reduce quality to reduce costs and treat workers as disposable components rather than humans deserving of dignity. Both history and our present moment demonstrate that markets can devolve into destructive monopolies; markets need governance to protect competition. And by definition markets do not account for external costs such as workplace injury and pollution. Markets may respond eventually—as they are now starting to do for climate change—but in the interim consequential problems go unaddressed, people are hurt, and injustice festers. Delay can also make a problem effectively insoluble: if the West Antarctic ice sheet disintegrates, no “market mechanism” will bring it back. The Americans who have died in the opioid epidemic, or from gun violence, or from the Trump administration’s response to Covid-19, will not come back, either. For these people, conservative admonitions to let the market do its “magic” offer neither solution nor solace.

Five hundred thousand dead from opioids, over a million dead from Covid-19, massive inequality, rampant anxiety and unhappiness, and the well-being of us all threatened by climate change: these are the true costs of the “free” market.

From The Big Myth: How American Business Taught Us to Loathe Government and Love the Free Market by Naomi Oreskes & Erik M. Conway, out now from Bloomsbury Publishing. Copyright © 2023 by Naomi Oreskes & Erik M. Conway. All rights reserved.

Latest Stories

  • Xi and Putin have declared a new cold war

    Our global order is in deep trouble. It is now more protectionist and more divided than at any time since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Our post-Cold War complacency has seen autocratic states multiply in recent years. Now, China and Russia are openly pioneering a competing vision – a post-West world order that we cannot afford to ignore.

  • Trump mocked after revealing his plan to end Ukraine war: ‘Knock heads and get it done’

    The former president made the vague comments in a radio interview

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene votes against resolution mourning loss of life in Syria and Turkey earthquake

    House resolution approved by bipartisan vote of 412-2 on Monday

  • Ukraine-Russia war: Putin says Russian people 'may not survive'

    Vladimir Putin has said that Russian people may not survive in their current state as he claimed the West was trying to "disband" Russia.

  • Ukraine war news – live: Russia responds to China’s 12-point peace plan for ending war

    ‘Predators will devour a predator’, says Ukrainian president

  • Drones Attack Russia From All Sides

    Evgenia Novozhenina/ReutersChaos erupted in Russia overnight as drones swarmed multiple regions, sparking an explosion at an oil depot and the deployment of fighter jets near St. Petersburg, according to local reports.One strike at around 2 a.m. in the Krasnodar region was less than 100 feet from a Russian Defense Ministry barracks, the independent Agentstvo News reports. Two drones filled with explosives landed at a nearby Rosneft oil depot in Tuapse, sparking a blaze that was “quickly extingui

  • Putin's £274m spy plane blown up by Belarusian partisans

    A Russian spy plane worth £274 million has been severely damaged by partisans in Belarus.

  • John Fetterman’s wife Gisele says family forced to flee to Canada to avoid ‘media circus’ over depression

    The family of Pennsylvania senator John Fetterman described how they fled to Canada to escape a “media circus” over his "severe" clinical depression. Mr Fetterman, a Democrat who won his first term last year while still recovering from a stroke that nearly killed him, checked himself into the Walter Reed Medical Center near Washington DC earlier this month. Now his wife Giselle Barreto Fetterman has said that media attention pushed her to take the couple's children and drive north into Canada for an impromptu holiday.

  • Lockheed's HIMARS plant gearing up to meet demand after Ukraine success

    Lockheed Martin's mobile rocket launcher plant in Camden, Arkansas is gearing up to boost production of the HIMARS system after its success on the battlefield in Ukraine drove up demand from other nations, executives said on Monday. The High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is now a widely recognized weapon after mobile phone camera footage of the war in Ukraine showed the launchers in action. "When you have a combat proven system that is out there and in the news - daily - then that's driving that demand," said Jennifer McManus, the vice president for operations of Lockheed's missile business.

  • Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Delivers Stark Warning Over Trump Loyalists

    The former party boss is urging the GOP to clean house of Trump's "MAGA grifters."

  • Russia 'Likely Concerned' Over 'Unexplained Explosions' In Important City, UK Says

    Russian-controlled Mariupol is at least 80km from the frontline.

  • Ukraine says it shot down a Su-25 jet and captured its pilot in revenge for a weekend of shelling: reports

    Ukraine says its forces took down the Su-25 jet hours after Russian forces had spent the weekend bombarding Avdiivka, a strategic frontline site.

  • Lab leak most likely origin of Covid pandemic, says US

    The Covid-19 pandemic is most likely to have originated from a laboratory leak, a US government department has concluded.

  • Ukraine to ‘drive a wedge’ between Crimea and Russia in spring offensive

    Kyiv’s upcoming counter-offensive will try to cut off the Crimean peninsula from mainland Russia, according to a top Ukrainian intelligence official who revealed part of an operation to retake some of the occupied south.

  • Key Putin ally claims Russia is dismantling seized western weapons to turn 'the enemy's experience to our advantage' in Ukraine

    Dmitry Medvedev rejected Western reports that Russia was running low on weapons and ammunition in an article published on Saturday.

  • North Korea's Kim orders 'fundamental transformation' of agriculture amid reports of food shortages

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urged government officials to engineer a "fundamental transformation" in agricultural production, state media reported on Tuesday, amid fears that the country's food shortage is worsening. Kim said hitting grain production targets this year was a top priority and emphasized the importance of stable agriculture production during the second day of the seventh enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea on Monday, according to state news agency KCNA. The report did not elaborate on what measures North Korea would take, but Kim said the changes need to happen in the next few years.

  • Tucker Carlson Thinks Ohio Train Tracks Are Anti-White

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersFox News’ Tucker Carlson hinted at a new conspiracy theory to explain the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and it’s that the train coming off the tracks in an area with a lot of white people was probably on purpose.“East Palestine is overwhelmingly white and it’s politically conservative and that shouldn’t be relevant, but it very much is,” Tucker is quoted as saying.Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie, co-hosts of The New Abnormal

  • GOP shifts focus of attacks on Biden's immigration policy to Canada-U.S. border

    WASHINGTON — Canada's border with the United States, the longest in the world and an enduring symbol of bilateral co-operation, has largely avoided becoming a partisan cudgel on Capitol Hill. That, however, may be about to change. Two House Republicans, Rep. Mike Kelly from Pennsylvania and Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke, have enlisted 26 fellow members of Congress for a new coalition focused on immigration, crime and national security at the Canada-U.S. border. Kelly and Zinke co-chair what they're ca

  • GOP Chair Makes Delusional Promises on Behalf of Donald Trump

    CNNGOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel painted a rosy picture of the Republican Party headed into the 2024 election on Sunday, namely a united front, candidates supporting one another, and Donald Trump accepting the results of an election.Her picture, however, seemed devoid of the reality her party members have lived in.In her first interview since her contentious reelection last month, McDaniel presented a mission statement of unity, one she said propelled her to a fourth term. “We can't be so viciou

  • Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, situation 'extremely tense'

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russian forces on Tuesday pressed forward their weeks-long drive to encircle and capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut where the commander of Ukraine's ground forces described the situation as "extremely tense". The Russian troops, including mercenary fighters from the Wagner Group, are trying to cut the Ukrainian defenders' supply lines to the city, scene of some of the war's bloodiest battles, and force them to surrender or withdraw. That would give Russia its first major prize in more than half a year and open the way to the capture of the last remaining urban centres in the Donetsk region, one of four which Moscow claims to have annexed in what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.