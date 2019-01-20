The true cost of F1: 2019 entry fees revealed in full
Each year the price increases based on the US Consumer Price Index, and it means for 2019 all teams have to pay a basic entry fee of $546,133, and then an extra amount depending on where they finished last year.
The constructors’ champion (Mercedes) has to pay $6553 per point scored, while all the other teams pay $5459 per point.
When Mercedes enjoyed a hugely dominant 2016 season, it was left facing a bill of more than $5.25 million for entry to the following campaign.
Ironically, Ferrari’s resurgence has meant that Mercedes’ points scoring has not been so rampant over the last two seasons – bringing its payment down. Even so, Mercedes has to pay more than $4.8 million in total for its 2019 entry – with five teams paying more than $1 million.
Here is a full run down of the 2019 entry fees, and how they compare to last year.
Mercedes:
2019 fee: $4,838,348 2018 fee: $4,653,720
Ferrari:
2019 fee: $3,663,222 2018 fee: $3,210,170
Red Bull:
2019 fee: $2,833,454 2018 fee: $2,415,376
Renault:
2019 fee: $1,212,131 2018 fee: $810,305
Haas:
2019 fee: $1,053,820 2018 fee: $758,695
McLaren:
2019 fee: $884,591 2018 fee: $670,958
Racing Point*:
2019 fee: $830,001 2018 fee: $1,481,235
* Based on calculation of the team entry that began from the Belgian GP
Sauber:
2019 fee: $808,165 2018 fee: $541,933
Toro Rosso:
2019 fee: $726,280 2018 fee: $789,661
Williams:
2019 fee: $584,346 2018 fee: $944,491