The true cost of F1: 2019 entry fees revealed in full

Each year the price increases based on the US Consumer Price Index, and it means for 2019 all teams have to pay a basic entry fee of $546,133, and then an extra amount depending on where they finished last year.

The constructors’ champion (Mercedes) has to pay $6553 per point scored, while all the other teams pay $5459 per point.

When Mercedes enjoyed a hugely dominant 2016 season, it was left facing a bill of more than $5.25 million for entry to the following campaign.

Ironically, Ferrari’s resurgence has meant that Mercedes’ points scoring has not been so rampant over the last two seasons – bringing its payment down. Even so, Mercedes has to pay more than $4.8 million in total for its 2019 entry – with five teams paying more than $1 million.

Here is a full run down of the 2019 entry fees, and how they compare to last year.

Mercedes:

Mercedes: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

2019 fee: $4,838,348 2018 fee: $4,653,720

Ferrari:

Ferrari: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

2019 fee: $3,663,222 2018 fee: $3,210,170

Red Bull:

Red Bull: Andy Hone / LAT Images

2019 fee: $2,833,454 2018 fee: $2,415,376

Renault:

Renault: Andy Hone / LAT Images

2019 fee: $1,212,131 2018 fee: $810,305

Haas:

Haas: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

2019 fee: $1,053,820 2018 fee: $758,695

McLaren:

McLaren: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

2019 fee: $884,591 2018 fee: $670,958

Racing Point*:

Racing Point*: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

2019 fee: $830,001 2018 fee: $1,481,235

* Based on calculation of the team entry that began from the Belgian GP

Sauber:

Sauber: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

2019 fee: $808,165 2018 fee: $541,933

Toro Rosso:

Toro Rosso: Andy Hone / LAT Images

2019 fee: $726,280 2018 fee: $789,661

Williams:

Williams: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

2019 fee: $584,346 2018 fee: $944,491