The True Blue - Halton Police Launches First Ever Podcast

In a series of firsts, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has launched its video podcast series titled "Halton Police: The True Blue". The limited edition series, consisting of six episodes, aims to provide valuable insights into police performance in 2023. It will also highlight officers working in the community and discuss essential topics influencing Halton Region.

According to Chief Stephen Tanner, the podcast series is part of the HRPS's broader initiative to expand communication on significant police-related issues and engage with the community in a better way.

"We are always exploring new and innovative ways to reach and engage with those we serve," said Chief Tanner.

"This podcast series is part of our broader, long-term effort to ensure that members of our community and beyond can not only learn about the important work we do but how they can help keep themselves and those close to them safer," he added.

The six-episode series features experts on separate topics. The topics were selected based on questions the Service is often asked and their impact on public safety and well-being. The series’ topics include Women in Policing, Frauds, Hate Crime, Traffic, Cold Cases, and 40 Years in Policing.

Each episode is hosted by ‘Your TV's’ Jason Agnew. The conversations are unscripted and in-depth, providing unique perspectives and valuable crime prevention tips.

The series can be viewed or listened to at the audience's leisure on Spotify, Google, Apple podcasts, and HRPS's Vimeo and YouTube channels. They will also be broadcasted on Your TV stations in Halton.

Additionally, the Service will share and reshare episodes through its social media platforms, Twitter and Instagram: @HaltonPolice, Facebook, and its external website: www.haltonpolice.ca/trueblue.

The HRPS hopes that the podcast series will be informative and entertaining. Planning is already underway to produce future episodes in-house at a later date.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter