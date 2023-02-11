Trudeau: Warplane shot down object over northern Canada

·2 min read

OTTAWA (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that on his order a U.S. warplane shot down an unidentified object that was flying high over northern Canada, acting a day after U.S. planes took similar action over Alaska.

Shortly before Trueau's tweet, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said it had detected an object flying at high altitude over Canada. NORAD gave no further information, including when the object was first spotted or what it is.

A sokesman, Maj. Olivier Gallant, said both Canadian and U.S. warplanes operating as part of NORAD had been deployed.

On Twitter, Trudeau then announced: “I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object.”

The object was the third known to have violated North American airspace in the past two weeks.

In a second tweet, Trudeau said: “I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object. Thank you to NORAD for keeping the watch over North America.”

A suspected Chinese spy balloon spent nearly a week flying through Canada and U.S. airspace before it was shot down by U.S. warplanes off South Carolina last Sunday.

The U.S. military shot down a second object in Alaskan airspace Friday, though authorities have not provided details on what it was.

According to U.S. Northern Command, recovery operations continued Saturday both near Deadhorse, Alaska, and off South Carolina.

In a statement, the Northern Command said there were no new details on what the object was that a U.S. fighter jet shot down over Alaska. It said the Alaska Command and the Alaska National Guard, along with the FBI and local law enforcement, were conducting search and recovery.

“Arctic weather conditions, including wind chill, snow, and limited daylight, are a factor in this operation, and personnel will adjust recovery operations to maintain safety,” the statment said. “Recovery activities are occurring on sea ice.”

It added that the Navy continued survey and recovery activities on the ocean floor off South Carolina, and the Coast Guard was providing security. Additional debris was pulled out Friday, and additional operations will continue as weather permits, the statement said.

Latest Stories

  • Merseyside's mega-battery is switched on - and here's how it will save billions of pounds off bills and huge amounts of CO2

    It looks like a self-storage park: rows of shipping containers in a patch of Merseyside waste ground. The variable and uncontrollable nature of solar and wind is not a new discovery, but it is only now that we are coming close to an affordable solution: massive banks of lithium-ion batteries similar to those in a laptop, phone and only affordable now thanks to their use in electric cars. It covers an area of around two football pitches in nearly one hundred containers and can store as much electricity as 1,500 electric cars, taking in the uneven power from wind turbines and smoothing it out for local homes and businesses.

  • Vehicles stolen in GTA found thousands of kilometres away in Maltese shipping containers

    Dozens of vehicles stolen from in and around the Greater Toronto Area were tracked down thousands of kilometres away in shipping containers on the island-nation of Malta in the Mediterranean Sea, police say. York Regional Police say their cargo theft unit, together with the Canada Border Services Agency and Maltese authorities, tracked down 64 vehicles valued at $3.5 million dollars, that were ready to be sold illegally. The vehicles have since been recovered and returned to Canada, they said in

  • Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems

    Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.

  • Widows of Russian soldiers were filmed being gifted fur coats – but weren't allowed to keep them, an anti-war group says

    One of the women in the video told a Russian anti-war group that some had their fur coats taken away after the presentation.

  • Anglo-French row erupts over breakdown of Britain’s £3bn aircraft carrier

    When the first Royal Navy F-35 warplane touched down on the deck of the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier two years ago, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace hailed it as a “momentous milestone” for the fleet.

  • Shunned by the US, Turkey is preparing to launch its first aircraft carrier — but it will come with a twist

    The ship, TCG Anadolu, will arrive at an important time for Turkey, which is increasingly active in its region and around the world.

  • US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

    A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the remote northern coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the object was downed because it was flying at about 40,000 feet (13,000 meters) and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, not because of any knowledge that it was engaged in surveillance. Asked about the object's downing, Biden on Friday said only that “It was a success.”

  • Wagner chief says it will take two years to capture entire Donbas

    Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Kremlin’s Wagner mercenary group, has said that it will take up to two years for Russian forces to capture the Donbas region, writes James Kilner.

  • Russia strikes key Odessa bridge with first use of drone boat

    Russia attacked a key bridge in southern Ukraine, deploying a drone boat for the first time since the war began.

  • Western forces are raiding gunrunners at sea and throwing wrenches into Iran's plans

    Smugglers are moving weapons to a devastating war in support of an Iranian power play, but Western militaries keep getting in the way.

  • Putin launches major Ukraine offensive with hail of missiles

    Listen to a panel of the Telegraph's experts analyse Russia's latest attack on our daily podcast, "Ukraine: The Latest".

  • Ukraine news – live: Putin missiles hit Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia as ground offensive begins

    Zaporizhzhia hit 17 times in one hour, official says as Moscow steps up attack

  • Head-butting ice blocks and breaking chains - North Korea releases wild video

    North Korea’s state-run television KRT aired edited footage of soldiers training in various locations on Thursday (February 9) to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the country’s army.Footage released by state media showed various types of soldiers in military uniforms practicing exercises and parading. The video showed some soldiers seemingly breaking chains, chopping ice blocks with their bare hands and jumping into freezing water.The footage was released as state TV was showing the grand military parade where North Korea showcased its missile production muscle.Wednesday’s parade showed as many as 11 Hwasong-17s, North Korea’s largest ICBM, which are suspected to be able to strike nearly anywhere in the world with a nuclear warhead.

  • US test launches unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile

    An unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile has been launched from California to test the defense system, the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command said. The Minuteman III missile lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:01 p.m. Thursday and its reentry vehicle traveled about 4,200 miles (6,800 kilometers) over the Pacific Ocean to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, an Air Force statement said. While the test occurred amid U.S. concerns about North Korea's missile tests and the transit of a Chinese spy balloon across the United States, the Air Force said the launch was routine.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zaluzhnyi, US’ Milley Discuss Latest Strikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia launched its biggest barrage of missile attacks against Ukraine so far this year, a day after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy completed a visit to European capitals, where he sought more weapons to fend off Vladimir Putin’s invasion. Most Read from BloombergUS Downs Unknown Object Over Alaska as China Tension GrowsTrump Lawyer in Mar-a-Lago Search Appeared Before Grand JuryClock Is Ticking Louder on a Stock Rally the Pros Never Believed InClusters of Eye Drop-Linked Infection

  • Russia has lost more than 1,500 battle tanks in Ukraine war, Dutch war monitor confirms

    Russia has lost more than 1,500 battle tanks in Ukraine war, Dutch war monitor confirms

  • Five soldiers killed in shooting at Philippine military camp

    Five soldiers were killed in a shooting at a military camp in the southern Philippines, including the shooter, the military said on Saturday. A soldier ran amuck after 1 a.m. on Saturday (1700 GMT on Friday), killing four service personnel at an army compound in Cagayan de Oro City, Major Francisco Garello, spokesperson of the 4th Infantry Division, said in a statement. An internal investigation has begun to identify the cause and gaps in the recruitment and training process, the military said.

  • Fact check: Image altered to add balloon victory marking to F-22

    A viral image purporting to show a balloon decal on the F-22 that shot down a suspected spy balloon from China is altered.

  • WRAPUP 11-Russia hits Ukraine power grid and gains ground in east; Biden to visit Poland

    Russian missiles hit power facilities on Friday across Ukraine, where President Volodymyr Zelenskiy returned from a tour of Western capitals and Ukrainian officials said a long-awaited Russian offensive was underway in the east. Ukraine's armed forces said in an evening update that Russian forces fired more than 100 missiles throughout the country and staged 12 air and 20 shelling attacks. Energy Minister German Galushchenko said Russia had hit power facilities in six regions with missiles and drones, causing blackouts across most of Ukraine.

  • 'It just rang': In crises, US-China hotline goes unanswered

    Within hours of an Air Force F-22 downing a giant Chinese balloon that had crossed the United States, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reached out to his Chinese counterpart via a special crisis line, aiming for a quick general-to-general talk that could explain things and ease tensions. China’s Defense Ministry says it refused the call from Austin after the balloon was shot down because the U.S. had “not created the proper atmosphere” for dialogue and exchange. The U.S. action had “seriously violated international norms and set a pernicious precedent,” a ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying in a statement issued late Thursday.