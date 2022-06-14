Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus days after meeting with Biden in L.A.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President Biden at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles on Thursday. (Sean Kilpatrick / Canadian Press)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for the coronavirus for the second time — just days after he met in person with President Biden in Los Angeles at the Summit of the Americas.

The announcement came in a tweet Monday in which Trudeau urged everyone to get vaccinated. Trudeau said he felt OK and attributed that to his having been inoculated.

The positive test comes after he met with Biden and other leaders at the Summit of the Americas. Biden took a “family photo” with Trudeau on Friday and met with him the day before.

Trudeau tested positive for the first time in January.

The prime minister also isolated at home in the early months of the pandemic after his wife tested positive.

Canada has one of the world’s highest rates of vaccination against COVID-19 — shots that are primarily designed to keep those who become infected from falling seriously ill.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.