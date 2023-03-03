Manitoba to have average $10-a-day child care in April, three years ahead of schedule

WINNIPEG — Manitoba is to achieve an average of $10-a-day child care by April 2, three years ahead of schedule for the federal Liberal government's national plan.

"Today is a great reminder of what we can do when we all work together," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday in Winnipeg.

Manitoba signed onto the national child-care plan in 2021. It saw Ottawa commit $1.2 billion to the province over five years.

Premier Heather Stefanson said hitting the milestone early is important for the future of Manitoba families. Those families are to pay a maximum of $10 a day for children age 12 and under at regulated non-profit child-care centres.

"We recognize that access to affordable and high quality child care is essential for Manitobans to be able to participate in the workforce."

She said families are to save thousands of dollars in child-care fees, which is to help pay for groceries and save for children's futures.

Stefanson said since she took the helm of the governing Progressive Conservatives, she's prioritized collaboration with all levels of government.

The federal funds are also to be used to create 23,000 early learning and child-care spaces for kids aged six and under by 2026.

Manitoba Education Minister Wayne Ewasko said the province is also focusing on attracting and training childhood professionals to help meet that goal.

The Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care system has been key to the Liberal government's agenda. All 13 provinces have signed child-care agreements and a few have also achieved the $10-a-day child care ahead of schedule.

"By working together, Canada and Manitoba have achieved our shared goal of affordable child care," said Karina Gould, the federal families minister.

Trudeau is next scheduled to visit health-care workers at a hospital.

Trudeau's Winnipeg visit also included a Liberal party fundraising event Thursday evening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2023.

Brittany Hobson, The Canadian Press