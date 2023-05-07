Trudeau says King Charles is 'deeply aligned' with Canadian priorities

LONDON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says King Charles is deeply aligned with the fundamental priorities of Canadians on reconciliation and the environment.

Trudeau made the comments while speaking with reporters in London, a day after the King's coronation.

Trudeau says he has known Charles for decades as an environmentalist and someone committed to preserving nature.

He says in reaching out to Indigenous people in recent days, the King has also shown that he understands the problems created by Britain's colonial history in Canada.

Trudeau notes that Canadians had an extraordinary affection for Charles's mother, Queen Elizabeth.

He says that leaves a challenge for anyone who steps into the role as Canada's head of state.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2023

The Canadian Press