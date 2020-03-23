Trudeau says COC made right call in demanding postponement of Tokyo Olympics

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian Olympic Committee made the right decision in announcing Canadian athletes will not go to the Tokyo Olympics or Paralympics if they start on the scheduled date in July.

Trudeau says the move is heartbreaking for athletes, coaches, staff and fans, but feels it's the right call in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

He called on all Canadians to follow the lead of the COC.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to start July 24.

The International Olympic Committee announced Sunday that it will make a decision on if the Games are postponed in the next four weeks.

Later Sunday night, the COC announced Canada would not go if the Olympics start on the scheduled date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2020.

The Canadian Press