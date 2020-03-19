Trudeau says Canada-U.S. border closure to take effect as early as Friday

(Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that he expects the closure of the United States-Canada border to come into effect on Friday night, or early Saturday.

The United States and Canada announced on Wednesday they would close their shared border to "non-essential traffic" to curb transmission of the novel coronavirus.

Trudeau told reporters that Canada is finalizing the plans with American officials to implement the plan announced on Wednesday.





(Reporting by Amran Abocar in Toronto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)