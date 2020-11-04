Trudeau questioned on new 3-layer mask guidelines in House of Commons

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked to defend recommendations by his top doctors in the House of Commons on Wednesday, a day after the country's chief public health officer announced changed guidelines on face masks.

Dr. Theresa Tam, the country's chief public health officer, said in a news conference Tuesday that cloth masks with three layers — including a filter — are now recommended, an upgrade from the two-layer face coverings previously suggested.

Trudeau was put on the spot by Conservative leader Erin O'Toole for the new mask recommendations, suggesting they're not in line with current provincial advice and may breed confusion.

The Prime Minister replied by saying he supports Tam and other health experts that are putting forward health measures to keep Canadians safe.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control and Prevention's website was in line with Tam's recommendation for three-layer masks as of Wednesday, but other provinces had not yet updated their recommendations.

Quebec's guidelines for home-made face coverings suggest using "at least two thicknesses of cloth," while Ontario also says cloth masks should be made of "at least two layers of tightly woven material (such as cotton or linen)."

