Trudeau Promises To Spend $1 Billion On Vaccine Passports If Re-Elected

Prime Minster Justin Trudeau has promised to spend $1 billion to create vaccine passports if his government is re-elected in the September 20 vote.

At a campaign stop in Toronto, Trudeau warned that if provinces refuse to implement verification systems, they face slower growth amid a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases.

Quebec and British Columbia -- the second and third biggest provinces -- are launching systems next month that will require patrons of certain businesses to show proof of inoculation. But Ontario Premier Doug Ford, along with Jason Kenney of oil-rich Alberta, are holdouts on the issue of vaccine passports.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, whose party has been gaining in the polls, said at a campaign stop in Newfoundland that it’s up to provinces to decide what’s best for them and that, if elected, he’d respect those choices.

Data in the U.S. has shown that counties with higher vaccinated populations are having stronger economic growth.

Trudeau’s vaccine passport promise is an attempt to use as a wedge issue against the rival Conservatives.

"A vaccine mandate for non-essential businesses is good idea," Trudeau said. "It keeps people safe, it encourages everyone to do the right thing, it keeps our businesses open and it keeps our economy rebuilding."