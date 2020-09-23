Trudeau pledges tax on 'extreme wealth inequality' to fund Covid spending plan

Justin Trudeau’s government has announced ambitious plans to spend billions on childcare, housing and healthcare – partly financed by taxing “extreme wealth inequality” – as Canada braces for an economically devastating second wave of coronavirus.

But opposition parties quickly dismissed the minority government’s proposals, prompting speculation that Canada will soon head into another general election.

The prime minister’s speech from the throne – which customarily starts a new session of parliament and outlines a government’s priorities – was delivered by governor-general Julie Payette on Wednesday afternoon.

The speech included calls for green investment and a plan to create more than a million new jobs, but was overshadowed by the pandemic which has killed 9,241 Canadians and left 2 million unemployed.

“Like a reed in high winds, we may sway, but we will not break,” said Payette. She called Covid-19 “the most serious public health crisis Canada has ever faced”.

The address was delivered to a sparsely populated senate chamber: only a handful of members from various parties were present as the rest participated remotely.

Two opposition leaders – Erin O’Toole of the Conservative party, and Yves-François Blanchet of the Bloc Quebecois – were absent after testing positive for coronavirus.

Trudeau’s government has won broad praise for its response to the pandemic – but also criticism from the opposition for its hefty spending on recovery.

But in Wednesday’s address, the government said it would do “whatever it takes” to fight the coronavirus and rebuild the economy.

“This is not the time for austerity,” said Payette. “This Covid-19 emergency has had huge costs. But Canada would have had a deeper recession and a bigger long-term deficit if the government had done less.”

A major element of the speech was a plan to raise revenue by finding “additional ways to tax extreme wealth inequality” including “tax avoidance by digital giants”. The speech also focused on a growing concern over the power of tech companies like Facebook.

While Canada has been spared the rates of mortality seen in the neighbouring US, it has seen a surge of cases in recent weeks, and the unprecedented setting and content of the speech underscored the deep impact coronavirus has inflicted.

Announcing the prorogation of parliament in August, Trudeau said his government’s previous pre-pandemic throne speech in December had “no conception of the reality we find ourselves in right now”.

The prime minister had hinted his government planned a “green recovery”.

But a looming second wave of the coronavirus has derailed much of that vision, instead making the immediate response to the pandemic the most pressing issue. Since the summer, cases have jumped from roughly 300 cases per day into more than 1,200 and the economy has remained in the doldrums.

The plan to create a million new jobs is meant to address economic concerns. But it comes just as a C$2,000 monthly payment for residents unable to work because of the coronavirus, is set to end on 26 September.

While the government plans to relax unemployment insurance rules, it is unclear if all workers will qualify for new benefits.

Trudeau’s minority government will need the support of at least one opposition to survive a confidence vote in the coming weeks.

While opposition parties had called for paid sick leave guarantees and more funding for provinces, neither were explicitly mentioned in the speech.

Following the speech, Conservative deputy leader Candice Bergen said her party was “very, very displeased” with the Liberals’ plan. “We believe that it is not what Canadians need,” she said

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh – whose support appears critical for the Liberal government to survive – suggested he will not support the throne speech without further protections for sick workers and a guaranteed monthly government benefit.

“My goal is not to find a way to tear down the government,” said Singh. Instead, he said his demands are meant “to get help to people”.

Trudeau has requested national airtime to address the nation on Wednesday evening – a rare move to pitch his plan to Canadians and to speak to the urgency of the coronavirus resurgence.