Haitian political parties must all agree to Cdn military intervention: Trudeau

·3 min read

DJERBA, Tunisia — Canadian military intervention in Haiti can't happen unless all political parties in the troubled nation agree to it, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday.

Trudeau was speaking from Tunisia where leaders at the annual Francophonie summit held a roundtable on Haiti on the final day of their two-day gathering.

Trudeau announced $16.5 million to help stabilize Haiti, where gangs are strangling access to fuel and critical supplies amid a worsening cholera outbreak. About half the money is going toward humanitarian aid, and some of the rest is intended to help weed out corruption and prosecute gender-based violence.

But Haiti’s government has asked for an international military intervention to combat gangs who have strangled access to fuel and critical supplies in the middle of the outbreak.

The United States says Canada would be an ideal leader for such a military intervention.

Trudeau said Sunday that Canada is working with CARICOM, the Caribbean governments organization, along with "various actors in Haiti from all different political parties" to get a consensus on how the international community can help.

"It is not enough for Haiti's government to ask for it," he said. "There needs to be a consensus across political parties in Haiti before we can move forward on more significant steps."

He did not rule out eventually establishing a Canadian military mission on the ground in Haiti.

"Canada is very open to playing an important role, but we must have a Haitian consensus," Trudeau said in French.

A Global Affairs Canada assessment team sent to Haiti to establish some understanding of what is happening and what could help has already returned and provided a report at meetings Trudeau said he attended.

He said the need for a consensus comes from a "political dynamic" in Haiti that is "quite challenging."

"One of the fundamental problems that Haiti has always faced is that various elites and oligarchs across the country's society have been motivated to continue to use political influence and humanitarian crises as a way to enrich themselves on the backs of the Haitian people," he said. "So that is why our approach now is not about doing what one political party or the government wants. It's calling for a level of consensus and coherence from all actors in Haiti to call for solutions that we can actually get behind and lead on as an international community."

Canada expanded its sanctions on political elites on Saturday by adding three more names to the list of Haitians whose Canadian assets will be frozen.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said the sanctions target those who are profiting from the violence in Haiti.

"Our goal is to make sure that these people that are profiting from the violence, that are part of a corrupted system, are facing accountability," she said.

Joly called on other international partners to follow suit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2022.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

    TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: Retail trade Statistics Canada is expected to release its retail sales figures for September on Tuesday. The data will help fill in the picture of how the economy finished the third quarter amid worries of an impending recession. Couche-Tard results Alimentation Couche-Tard will release its latest quarterly results on Tuesday. The company said earlier this year that higher fuel and food costs were affecting cus

  • P.E.I. woman scrambles to save beloved horse from slaughterhouse

    Tyra Perry sat bolt upright in her bed early on Nov. 4. She says her hands shook as she held her phone and read the message: Mittcent Vangogh, the gentle racehorse she had grown to love, was being taken to a slaughterhouse. "I jumped out of bed. I was very, very upset," Perry, 19, said in an interview this week from her home in Tignish, P.E.I. Last summer, Perry's family sold the 11-year-old standardbred back to the New Brunswick dealer where they had bought him because he had a sore foot and co

  • Kylie Jenner's Statement Ring Made Her Basic Black Outfit Anything But Boring

    She let her jewelry do all the talking.

  • Top Chef Star Michael Voltaggio Marries Bria Vinaite — Inside Their Intimate Hawaii Wedding

    Top Chef champion Michael Voltaggio and Bria Vinaite tied the knot with just one friend there and the rest of their loved ones tuned into a livestream

  • The first and only electric plane in Canada has arrived in Ontario

    Electric planes are expected to become cheaper than conventional gas motor aircraft in the future due to renewable energy and simpler maintenance.

  • This Amazon sweater is one of my favourite purchases — and it's under $70

    Winter weather is officially here — and if you're looking for a new sweater for the frigid days to come, I've got an affordable recommendation.

  • Visa backlogs force Canadians to cancel trips to India

    It's 8:30 a.m. on a chilly Friday morning in Surrey, B.C., and a queue of people snakes around a strip mall in the Metro Vancouver suburb. They're not here for the mall's sweet shop or the Filipino fusion restaurant. Most of them have been waiting hours for an Indian visa at the BLS International Visa Application Centre. Arminder Bajwa is one of hundreds of Indian visa applicants who say backlogs in the system are leaving people like him in limbo as visa applications have spiked amid a drop in g

  • Climate Changed: Rising oceans, storm surges 'disaster in slow motion' for coasts

    Tides are rising, sands are shifting and coastlines are crumbling. As studies warn of rising seas and accelerated erosion resulting from climate change, coastal communities in Canada are wondering what the future holds. "Living on the coast is part of our economic, our social, our cultural fabric. It's people's livelihoods. It's hard to move from those coasts," said Chris Houser, an environmental sciences professor at University of Windsor and part of the school's coastal research group. "It's g

  • Kim Kardashian Is in Her XXL Manicure Era

    Kim Kardashian is on a new manicure journey and we're loving this different look from her. Kimmy is...

  • Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan signs deal with Trump family for Oman project

    Saudi Arabian real estate developer Dar Al Arkan said it signed an agreement with former U.S. President Donald Trump's company to use the Trump Brand for its $4 billion project in the Gulf state of Oman that includes a golf course, hotel and villas. The regulatory statement issued on Sunday did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement with the Trump Organization, which manages hotels, golf courses and other real estate around the world. The Aida project, a joint venture with Oman Tourism Development Company, will include Trump residential villas, a hotel and a golf course built near Muscat and would take over a decade to complete, the Dar Al Arkan filing said.

  • Fred VanVleet says Kyle Lowry still watches every Raptors game

    Kyle Lowry watches more Raptors games than most Toronto fans do.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps pick up former CF Montreal defender in MLS re-entry draft

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up Canadian defender Karifa Yao in Major League Soccer's re-entry draft on Thursday. The 22-year-old centre back from Montreal came up through CF Montreal's academy and signed a contract with the MLS team in June 2019. He spent the last two seasons on loan to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, starting in 53 of 56 appearances and tallying two goals and two assists. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the six-foot-two,

  • Report: Senators and Canucks came close to Zaitsev-Myers swap

    The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders' money

    The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • Celtics claim 8th straight win, beat Hawks 126-101

    ATLANTA (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 22 points to lead a balanced Boston attack and the East-leading Celtics stretched their winning streak to eight with a 126-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. The Celtics were missing injured guards Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon. It hardly mattered. There were plenty of players to fill the void against the Hawks, who were coming off a big win at Milwaukee and eager to show they could challenge the best in the conference. Not on this night.

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing