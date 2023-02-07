Trudeau to offer 10-yr Canada healthcare funding of more than C$100 billion - The Globe and Mail

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks virtually to seniors in Ottawa

(Reuters) - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will present a funding offer of over C$100 billion ($74.5 billion) for the country's healthcare system in talks with provincial and territorial leaders on Tuesday, The Globe and Mail reported on Monday.

Citing an unidentified senior federal source, the report said the 10-year funding proposal, designed to help fix the country's struggling health care system from Ottawa, will include tens of billions of dollars of new money, as well as earlier planned increases.

A large sum of the new money will be set aside for separate bilateral deals that will target key areas such as primary care, the report added.

Quebec's government is hoping to be able to negotiate more new federal money, the newspaper reported.

Last month, Trudeau had invited the premiers of all provinces to meet in Ottawa on Feb. 7 to discuss a plan to provide health care funding for provinces, as hospitals remain strained by long wait times made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 1.3428 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Chandni Shah and Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Latest Stories

  • Some Adani shares climb, after group's market losses top $110 billion

    Shares of some listed Adani group companies, including its flagship, rose in early trade on Tuesday while others fell further as the reverberations from a U.S. short-seller's critical report on the Indian conglomerate continued to be felt. Adani group's seven listed companies have lost $110 billion in cumulative stock market value since Hindenburg Research's report was released on Jan. 24. The crisis in the group spilled over to the streets on Monday, with hundreds of members of India's main opposition Congress party protesting and pressing for a probe into Hindenburg's allegations of stock manipulation and use of tax havens by Adani, which the conglomerate has denied.

  • Trudeau says he'll defend public health care ahead of premiers meeting

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked during Monday's question period if his government would ensure "every single dollar" that the federal government will give provinces will go toward public health care. This came after certain provincial leaders, such as Ontario's and Alberta's, have vocalized support for private health-care options as systems struggle to keep up with demand. All 13 Canadian premiers will be meeting with Trudeau on Tuesday to discuss funding for health care.

  • What to expect when Trudeau, premiers meet on health care

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's premiers are set to meet in less than 48 hours, which could determine the future of the country's health-care system. They are meeting for the first time face-to-face since before the pandemic. Each province and territory has its own story about why the system isn't working, but they all want the same thing: more money from Ottawa. Megan King reports on the expectations and hardlines ahead of the First Ministers meeting on Tuesday.

  • Crews release toxic chemicals from derailed tankers in Ohio

    EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Crews released toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday and began burning it after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. Flames and black smoke billowed high into the sky from the derailment site late in the afternoon, about an hour after authorities said the controlled release would begin. The slow release of vinyl chloride from five rai

  • Shake-Up on Yellowstone : Is Kevin Costner Leaving? Is Matthew McConaughey Joining?

    Matthew McConaughey is reportedly in talks to join a potential spinoff of the hit Paramount+ series

  • What is your Plan B? Prepping for a money reset

    With layoffs accelerating – especially in tech, with 140,000 last year and 58,000 so far this year, according to Crunchbase – your Plan B might not be just a theory anymore. To help you do that, there is the timely new book “The Great Money Reset” from Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of the “Jill On Money” radio show and podcast.

  • 'Fixer Upper' Fans Rally Around Chip and Joanna Gaines After They Share Emotional Post

    "Fixer Upper" fans are rallying around Chip and Joanna Gaines after sharing an emotional post on Instagram to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Magnolia.

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong-un goes missing ahead of military parade

    Kim Jong-un has not been seen in public for 35 days ahead of an expected mass parade in Pyongyang this week to celebrate the North Korean military’s 75th anniversary.

  • 15 Of Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Most Egregious Lies And Outrageous Remarks

    The Arkansas governor, who's admitted under oath to lying to the press, will deliver the GOP's response to Biden's State of the Union address this week.

  • Chris Christie 'Stings' Trump With A Brutal Reminder Of His Biggest Loss

    The former New Jersey governor hit back at the former president — but critics said he was much too late.

  • Family of 3 found dead in apparent suicide pact were 'hell-bent' on Trump winning, thought it could be 'the end' if he lost: reports

    A family of three was found shot dead in their Pennsylvania backyard last week. Police are describing it as a suicide pact, citing handwritten notes.

  • Trump called his CFO Allen Weisselberg 'My Jewish CPA' to his face, and threatened him to 'make me happy or else,' according to a new book

    Ex-prosecutor Mark Pomerantz shared the story, which he got from interviews with Weisselberg's former daughter-in-law, in his forthcoming book.

  • Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday. Ankara summoned the ambassadors of nine countries on Thursday to criticise their decisions to temporarily shut diplomatic missions and issue security alerts. Turkish officials said the following day that Western nations, including the United States and Germany, had not shared information to back up their claims of a security threat.

  • Manhattan DA was 'weeks' away from filing criminal charges against Trump in 2020, when he was still president, former prosecutor says

    Mark Pomerantz details in his new book that the DA's office wanted to charge Trump for allegedly undervaluing his stake in a Manhattan building.

  • Cubans respond with zeal to new US migration policy

    In barely a week, 25-year-old engineer Marcos Marzo went from riding his small electric motorcycle past the low buildings of Havana’s Vedado district to traveling the mega-highways of Florida, amazed by the towering high-rises and giant supermarkets. A close relative told Marzo on Jan. 21 that he had applied online to sponsor the young engineer’s trip to Florida as required by the new parole program for Cuban migrants set up by the Biden administration. With his printed authorization in hand and a small blue suitcase, Marzo climbed aboard a plane to Hialeah last Friday, shaken by the speed of it all.

  • DeSantis gets executive privilege. Floridians (and public records laws) get the shaft | Opinion

    Under the ruling, could we find out whom the governor consulted when he rejected the Advanced Placement course in African American studies? Probably not | Opinion

  • George Santos – news: Republican’s office vandalised as congressman’s latest lies revealed

    Follow for updates on the latest lies and scandals swirling round the Republican congressman

  • The stealth F-22, the top US air superiority fighter, just got its first known air-to-air kill taking out a Chinese balloon.

    F-15 Eagles "supported the F-22, as did tankers from multiple states," the Defense Department said in a press release detailing the mission.

  • Officials: Plane carrying Musharraf's body lands in Pakistan

    A special plane transporting the body of Pakistan's former president Pervez Musharraf from the United Arab Emirates arrived in Karachi on Monday amid tight security, immigration officials said. Musharraf, who died at age 79, seized power in a bloodless coup in 1999 by ousting the elected government of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Musharraf died in Dubai on Sunday after a prolonged illness.

  • Ammunition running out but 'no new money' for defence despite war in Ukraine, sources say

    The Treasury has signalled there is no new money for defence despite recognising the urgent need to rearm in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine, defence sources have said. At the same time, the sources said a "refresh" of UK defence policy - that was meant to inform the spending plans of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - could be delayed until after the March budget because an initial draft failed to reflect sufficiently the transformed security environment in Europe, where a land war is raging. The comments came after Sky News last week revealed that a senior US general had told Defence Secretary Ben Wallace that the British Army is no longer regarded as a top level, or "tier one", fighting force following decades of cuts to its size and strength.