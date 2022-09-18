Trudeau meets UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, other world leaders in London

LONDON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with his British counterpart as world leaders converge on London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Trudeau was seen entering 10 Downing Street on his way into a meeting with Liz Truss shortly after 1 p.m. local time.

Earlier, Trudeau met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a London hotel.

Trudeau said they were meeting at a time of "reflection and condolences" but that the two leaders also had important matters to discuss.

He suggested the meeting would include discussions on climate change, geopolitical issues and economic growth.

Trudeau will also meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and participate in an evening reception at Buckingham Palace later today before attending the queen's state funeral tomorrow morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2022.

The Canadian Press