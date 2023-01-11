Canada cheers USMCA win as Trudeau wraps Mexico visit singing praises of free trade

·5 min read

MEXICO CITY — Canada and Mexico basked Wednesday in the glow of a major trade win over the United States as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrapped up a trilateral summit aimed at charting a course for North American excellence.

The dispute panel's decision, telegraphed for months but only released once the summit was over, declared the American interpretation of foreign content rules for autos "inconsistent" with the terms of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

The ruling put a bow on Trudeau's final day in the bustling Mexican capital, which happened to be all about shoring up Canada's economic and diplomatic ties with Mexico, a relationship too often obscured by the country that separates them.

"We're going to look forward to working with the United States — that's what this dispute settlement process is all about," said International Trade Minister Mary Ng, who was among those travelling with Trudeau.

The USMCA, the successor to NAFTA known in Canada as CUSMA, increased the allowed "regional value content" for automotive parts to 75 per cent, up from 62 per cent — a rule designed to give all three countries a bigger piece of each other's auto manufacturing sector.

"This was all about being able to create and produce more automobile part contents in North America," Ng said.

"This panel decision is about ... the interpretation of how this was calculated, so we're pleased with the panel's finding because it is consistent with Canada's understanding, and we're going to work with the Americans."

Flavio Volpe, president of Canada's Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association, cheered the decision as an affirmation of what the hard-fought concessions in the agreement were meant to represent.

"The decision is important for the substance of the matter — that the automotive rules we agreed upon after three years of hard negotiation will stand," Volpe said.

"It demonstrates that the dispute resolution mechanism of the USMCA does not bend to politics or leverage."

Even the U.S. Chamber of Commerce cheered the ruling for providing a measure of certainty to the deeply integrated auto sector. The U.S. Trade Representative's office, however, did not immediately respond to media queries Wednesday.

Trudeau, who spoke before the decision was officially released, did not address it directly. But he did channel the spirit of trilateral co-operation when asked about Joe Biden's persistent protectionist streak, something that seems to vanish whenever the U.S. president finds himself on an international stage.

"There is no contradiction between looking out for the well-being of workers in their own country and working closely with friends and allies like Mexico and Canada," Trudeau said.

"If there actually was a contradiction between sticking up for America first and working with your friends, the previous president would have succeeded in scrapping NAFTA. But he didn't."

That, of course, was Donald Trump, whose fiercely protectionist approach never seemed far from Trudeau's mind throughout the three days of the summit.

On Monday, Trudeau bluntly acknowledged how close the former president came to ending the free-trade era in North America. And on Wednesday, he portrayed Canada not only as an original architect of the agreement, but also its principal guardian.

As the world struggles to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and its sweeping, residual economic effects, he called on would-be foreign investors to take a leap of faith similar to the one the NAFTA pioneers did in the early 1990s.

"Let's think like people did back when they signed the original NAFTA," he told executives and academics earlier in the day during a keynote speech organized by Invest in Canada, a federal government offshoot aimed at drumming up foreign direct investment.

"They couldn’t know all the changes and challenges we would face. But they knew that growing our economies, and deepening our ties, would give us all the stability and certainty we needed to weather any storm."

They also knew that an integrated continental economy would bring any and all opportunities that much closer, he said — "including those they couldn’t even imagine yet."

In the dark days of the Trump era, he added, it was Canada and Mexico who ensured that North American trade lived to see another day.

"Motivated by protectionist, isolationist, nativist politics, (the Trump administration was) willing to put millions of jobs at stake in each of our countries. Our historic trade deal was in peril, so we reopened it," Trudeau said.

"In the negotiations, the U.S. repeatedly tried to play off Canada and Mexico against each other. But Canada always believed that our greatest strength was in all three parties negotiating in unison. We understood that North American free trade was about good and fair integration, across the continent."

Biden departed the summit late Tuesday, clearing the stage for Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to extol the virtues of stronger ties between their two countries.

They presided together over the signing ceremony for a bilateral declaration on Indigenous co-operation, and spent several hours meeting face to face on new ways to fortify their relationship.

Their new "Canada-Mexico Action Plan" aims to strengthen commercial and investment ties, buttress supply chains, advance gender equality and take a shared approach to Indigenous reconciliation.

"We are sister nations that are very close," López Obrador said in Spanish at the outset of the summit.

"We belong to North America, we have many things in common and, most importantly, a very good relationship of co-operation and friendship."

On Tuesday, Trudeau and Biden tied up a pair of loose ends, including a workaround for the imperilled Nexus trusted-traveller program — currently creaking under a backlog of more than 220,000 applications — and plans for the president to visit Canada in March.

But while the U.S. continued to press Canada to take a leadership role in helping to quell rampant gangs and lawlessness in Haiti, Trudeau managed all week to avoid making any firm commitments beyond expanded sanctions.

"We're all very aware that things could get worse in Haiti, and that's why Canada and partners including the United States are preparing various scenarios if it does start to get worse," Trudeau said.

"Right now, what is effective is empowerment of the Haitian National Police to solve the situation themselves, and support for the Haitian people ... while at the same time holding the political and economic class to account."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2023.

James McCarten, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Nearly all U.S. households could cut energy cost burden by using EVs -study

    More than 90% of U.S. households that own a vehicle would see a reduction in the percentage of income spent on transportation energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions if they switched to electric vehicles, a new University of Michigan study found. The study found households in some locations could reduce their annual transportation-energy costs by $600 or more by buying a new EV. More than half the lowest-income U.S. households - an estimated 8.3 million households - would continue to face high transportation energy burdens, however, the study found.

  • Move over TINA, it's time for TARA

    A shakeout in financial markets triggered by central banks' sudden move to abandon ultra-low interest rates has created a casualty money managers will not miss: TINA. The acronym for There Is No Alternative to owning equities described how loose monetary policy since 2009 put stocks on steroids because yields on fixed income products such as government bonds became too low to bother with. TINA was the only trade in town.

  • Biden 'surprised' government records found at old office

    President Joe Biden said he was surprised when informed that government records were found by his attorneys at his former office space in Washington. Speaking to reporters in Mexico City on Tuesday, Biden said his attorneys “did what they should have done” when they immediately called the National Archives about the discovery at the offices of the Penn Biden Center.

  • UK, EU inch closer to deal over N. Ireland-Brexit trade spat

    LONDON (AP) — Britain’s foreign minister met politicians and businesspeople in Belfast bearing good news Wednesday: The U.K. and the European Union are inching closer to settling a post-Brexit trade dispute that brought economic headaches and political turmoil to Northern Ireland. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly traveled to Belfast two days after Britain and the EU struck a data-sharing agreement that will give the EU access to real-time information about goods moving to Northern Ireland from t

  • Author: Make Social Security ‘bigger, not smaller’ to help solve retirement crisis

    Two-thirds or more of Americans close to retirement age simply are not ready.

  • BlackRock's iShares flows top Vanguard's ETFs, fixed income on the up

    BlackRock's iShares exchange traded funds (ETFs) gained more net flows than Vanguard's ETFs last year, according to estimates from industry tracker Morningstar, putting the world's biggest asset manager in the lead for the first time since 2019. BlackRock and Vanguard are the world's two biggest asset managers as well as the largest providers of ETFs - products often targeted at retail investors as a cheap way to invest in the world’s biggest markets.

  • Davos report: Cost-of-living crisis overshadows climate

    LONDON (AP) — Climate change is the global economy's biggest long-term challenge but one the world is least prepared to tackle because of short-term problems led by a cost-of-living crisis, the World Economic Forum said in a report Wednesday. The group's Global Risks Report, released ahead of its annual gathering of government leaders and business elites next week in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos, offers a bleak outlook. The report based on a survey of 1,200 risk experts, industry bosses and

  • Hopes high in B.C. as China lifts border rules, but tourism recovery may take months

    VANCOUVER — Zhengwen Hao says the phone for his Richmond, B.C., restaurant hasn't stopped buzzing in recent days as relatives and friends in China make reservations as part of their plans to visit the province. "They called me to book dinner and some even want to host wedding parties at my business," says Hao, whose restaurant specializes in northern Chinese lamb dishes. Hao and others in the B.C. hospitality industry are expecting a spike in tourism from China, after its government on Sunday li

  • Flight delayed or canceled? Experts share some advice

    Thousands of travelers were stranded at U.S. airports Wednesday due to an hours-long computer outage. More than 1,100 U.S. flights were canceled and nearly 8,000 flights were delayed as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the tracking site FlightAware. Even though the Federal Aviation Administration was at fault for the outage, airlines will be on the hook for refunds and other compensation. Kurt Ebenhoch, a consumer travel advocate and former airline executive, said passengers are entitled to

  • Battle rages in Ukraine town; Russia shakes up its military

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The fate of a devastated salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine hung in the balance Wednesday in one of the bloodiest battles of Russia's invasion, while Ukraine's unflagging resistance and other challenges prompted Moscow to shake up its military leadership again. Russian forces used jets, mortars and rockets to bombard Soledar in an unrelenting assault. Soledar's fall, while unlikely a turning point in the nearly 11-month war, would be a prize for a Kremlin starved of good ba

  • Police start clearing German village condemned for coal mine

    LUETZERATH, Germany (AP) — Police in riot gear began evicting climate activists Wednesday from a condemned village in western Germany that is due to be demolished for the expansion of a coal mine. Some stones and fireworks were thrown as officers entered the tiny hamlet of Luetzerath, which has become a flashpoint of debate over the country’s climate efforts, on Wednesday morning. Police spokesman Andreas Mueller said the attacks on officers were “not nice” but noted that most of the protest so

  • China Includes Digital Yuan in Cash Circulation Data for First Time

    The People's Bank of China included e-CNY, the country's digital currency, in calculations of the amount of currency in circulation for the first time.

  • WALL STREET WIPEOUT: Thousands of jobs cut on brutal day for finance

    It's a dark Wednesday on Wall Street, as Goldman Sachs cuts thousands of jobs and BlackRock cuts hundreds.

  • German coal mine clash pits laws against climate

    ERKELENZ, Germany (AP) — The fate of a tiny village has sparked heated debate in Germany over the country's continued use of coal and whether tackling climate change justifies breaking the law. Environmental activists have been locked in a standoff with police who started eviction operations on Wednesday in the hamlet of Luetzerath, west of Cologne, that's due to be bulldozed for the expansion of a nearby lignite mine. Some stones and fireworks were thrown at officers in riot gear as they moved

  • Pro-Trump commentator Diamond wasn't sick and 'just collapsed' when she died, her friend Mike Lindell says

    Her sister and co-host, Silk, also pushed back against rumors claiming without evidence that Diamond died of COVID-19.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond has surged 105% in 3 days as the meme stock rallies in the face of potential bankruptcy

    Bed Bath & Beyond soared 42% Wednesday, marking a third straight gain, and has more than doubled so far this week.

  • Whitmer headed to Europe, Davos to tout economic development

    LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will travel to Europe next week for a five-day trip to promote the state's recent economic developments and with hopes of attracting new businesses in the automotive and clean energy industries. The Democratic governor will travel to Norway first before heading to Switzerland to speak at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos next week to speak on a panel to discuss “The Return of Manufacturing." She will be a part of a bipartisan

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde