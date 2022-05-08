Trudeau makes surprise visit to Ukraine, meets with Zelensky

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, shown last month in Victoria, made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Sunday. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Sunday, becoming the latest world leader to touch down in the country in support of its fight against Russia's invasion.

"The Prime Minister is in Ukraine to meet with President Zelensky and reaffirm Canada's unwavering support for the Ukrainian people," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Canada is also reopening its embassy in Kyiv. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly are with Trudeau on the ground in Ukraine.

