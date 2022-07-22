Trudeau: Gymnastics Canada needs to reassure parents the sport is safe

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Gymnastics Canada should be concerned about reassuring parents across the country that the sport is safe.

Trudeau was responding to questions this morning about the federal government freezing the funding to Gymnastics Canada.

Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge told The Canadian Press that she was suspending the national sport organization's funding until it signs on with the new Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner. St-Onge froze Hockey Canada's funding recently in the wake of the national organization's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement.

Speaking to reporters in Prince Edward Island today, Trudeau says he's had numerous conversations with the sport minister's office in recent weeks about the failure of sport federations to keep athletes safe.

St-Onge is asking all the national sport organizations to sign on with the new Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving complaints about maltreatment in sport on June 20.

More than 500 current and former gymnasts have been calling on Sport Canada to conduct an independent investigation into their sport amid numerous claims of physical, psychological and sexual abuse.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2022.

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press