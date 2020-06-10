Trudeau delivers a commencement address for the Class of 2020

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will congratulate the Class of 2020 by delivering a commencement speech at Carleton University in Ottawa on June 10.

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation of most in-person events, Trudeau is helping create a virtual celebration for those graduating all across the country.

The prime minister will be joined alongside several graduates of post-secondary institutions as he delivers his commencement speech in both English (at 10:45 a.m. ET) and in French (11:15 a.m. ET).