Trudeau calls out Italy on LGBTQ rights at G7, Canada to announce Russian sanctions

HIROSHIMA, Japan — The G7 Leaders' Summit kicked off on Friday in Hiroshima with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling out Italy over LGBTQ rights and whispers of new sanctions against Russia.

A government official, who is not being named because they are not authorized to discuss the details publicly, says Canada plans to announce new sanctions on Russia during the G7 Leaders' Summit.

The sanctions will target Russian companies involved in military technology, while other sanctions have to do with human rights violations, including the transfer and custody of Ukrainian children in Russia.

The three-day summit is expected to focus on geopolitical and economic threats from Russia and China, with news reports suggesting G7 countries plan to announce various sanctions against Russia.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, Trudeau spoke out against the Italian government's stance on LGBTQ rights during a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"Obviously, Canada is concerned about some of the (positions) that Italy is taking in terms of LGBT rights," Trudeau told Meloni at the start of the meeting on Friday morning.

"But I look forward to talking with you about that."

The comments were made at the start of the meeting, prior to media being ushered out of the room.

In March, gay rights activists denounced as homophobic moves by Meloni’s far-right-led government to limit recognition of parental rights to the biological parent only in families with same-sex parents.

In a move that would impact hundreds of families, the government told the city of Milan to stop automatically recording both parents in same-sex couples on city registers.

It was the last major city to continue the practice that had been briefly adopted in Rome, Turin, Naples and elsewhere after Italy’s high court in 2016 made it easier for gay people to adopt a partner’s biological child.

In a readout of the meeting sent out by the Prime Minister's Office, it says the leaders "exchanged views on the importance of protecting and defending human rights, including the rights of 2SLGBTQI+ people."

"Prime Minister Meloni responded that her government is following court decisions and is not deviating from previous administrations," the summary said.

Trudeau met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier in the morning, where both leaders discussed increasing co-operation between G7 countries to further peace and economic prosperity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2023.

- With files from The Associated Press.

Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press