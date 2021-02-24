Trudeau Salutes ‘Sorely Missed’ U.S. Leadership In 1st Meeting With Biden

Zi-Ann Lum
·Politics Reporter, HuffPost Canada
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (virtually) make statements in the East Room of the White House about their virtual bilateral meeting in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 23, 2021. (Photo: CP/Pete Marovich for The New York Times)
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (virtually) make statements in the East Room of the White House about their virtual bilateral meeting in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 23, 2021. (Photo: CP/Pete Marovich for The New York Times)

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a new “partnership roadmap” Tuesday to set aspirational goals and to formally mark a new era of relations between their two countries after Donald Trump left office last month.

Trudeau was Biden’s first call after his inauguration . The virtual meeting was the new president’s first bilateral with a world leader. In his opening remarks, Trudeau made a comment that U.S. leadership on climate change “has been sorely missed over the past years.”

The dominant theme that emerged from the meeting, however, wasn’t climate change but the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures the two countries would take to mitigate the impacts of future potential pandemics.

“We committed to work together to help prevent future biological threats by strengthening the World Health Organization, supporting our bold targets under the global health security agenda, co-operating on global partnerships against the spread of weapons of mass destruction and engaging other multilateral institutions to promote transparency, build capacity, and strengthen global norms,” Biden said.

Strengthened supply chains and increased security and reliance will ensure a robust economic recovery in both countries benefits everyone, he added, “not just those at the top.”

Watch: Trudeau, Biden meet to discuss “shared vision.” Story continues below video:

The pandemic had brought to light the stark inequalities in societies, which both leaders said, need to be addressed.

“That means rooting out systemic racism and unconscious bias from our institutions and our laws as well as our hearts,” Biden said.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau joined Trudeau in-person for the meeting and wore face masks. In Washington, Vice President Kamala Harris joined the president, as well as Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Seated by Biden in the White House’s Roosevelt Room, Harris and Blinken also wore face masks.

Biden remarked that one of the last foreign trips he made as vice president in 2016 was to Ottawa. The president said on Tuesday, he and Trudeau were able to “drive right into many of the vital issues of importance for both our nations.”

File photo of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. Vice-President Joe Biden walking down the Hall of Honour on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Dec. 9, 2016. (Photo: CP/Patrick Doyle)
File photo of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. Vice-President Joe Biden walking down the Hall of Honour on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Dec. 9, 2016. (Photo: CP/Patrick Doyle)

A readout from the Prime Minister’s Office stated the new roadmap will guide the next chapter of the two countries’ long bilateral relations, to “revitalize and expand this historic relationship and realize our full potential.”

Trudeau described the roadmap as “ambitious.” He said: “In the face of COVID-19, of climate change, of rising inequality, this is our moment to act.”

Though the two leaders appeared friendly, the spectre of Biden’s “Buy American” provisions loomed large over the meeting.

Trudeau’s government has been under increasing pressure to secure a formal exemption to the protectionist policy.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole issued a statement ahead of the two leaders’ meeting, urging the prime minister to push the president to secure a waiver to the “Buy American” plan, and to ensure continued operation of Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline and its 1,038-kilometre route, transporting light crude and natural gas liquids from northwestern Wisconsin to Sarnia, Ont.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer moved to shut down the pipeline last year, citing environmental risks to the Great Lakes. She gave Enbridge until May 2021 to close Line 5.

Jobs are at stake, O’Toole pressed.

“At a time when both our countries need to be focused on getting people back to work and returning to normal post-COVID-19, Justin Trudeau needs to show Canadians he’ll stand up for our interests and our jobs,” O’Toole said.

In this photo taken May 17, 2020, a single lane remains heading into Canada from the U.S. at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash. (Photo: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson via CP)
In this photo taken May 17, 2020, a single lane remains heading into Canada from the U.S. at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash. (Photo: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson via CP)

Biden signed an executive order in January that established new guidelines to align the purchasing power of the U.S. government — estimated to spend $600 billion USD on procurement annually — to prioritize awarding contracts to domestic manufacturers.

The order was intended to close loopholes on existing “Buy American” provisions adopted under the Trump administration.

“Buy American” was not explicitly mentioned during the two leaders’ opening and closing comments and reporters were not given the opportunity to ask questions following their meeting.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday that the administration is currently evaluating the application of the president’s executive order and that it would be unlikely any commitment related to a potential Canadian exemption would be announced at the end of the two leaders’ bilateral meeting.

On Tuesday, hours before the bilateral, Psaki also said that the president isn’t expected to share supply of its U.S.-made COVID-19 vaccines because Biden’s priority is to ensure doses for Americans first.

The U.S. recently passed a grim pandemic milestone with more than 500,000 people counted as having died after being infected with the SARS-COV-2 virus.

Canada, with just over a tenth of the U.S. population, has recorded nearly 22,000 deaths related to COVID-19.

Trudeau’s government has borne the brunt of blame for delays in the vaccine’s rollout, which has been slow in comparison to other countries such as the U.S., the U.K., and Israel. Opposition MPs have said the slow pace of the campaign is hurting Canada’s ability to curb the spread of more contagious variants of COVID-19.

Two Michaels are not ‘bartering chips’: Biden

The safety of two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, currently detained in Chinese prisons also came up during Biden and Trudeau’s televised joint statement at the end of the bilateral.

“Human beings are not bartering chips. You know, we’re going to work together until we get their safe return,” Biden said

The two men were arrested in China days after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was detained by Canadian authorities in Vancouver’s international airport in December 2018, acting on an U.S. provisional arrest warrant.

On foreign policy, Biden said Canada and the U.S. are committed in “coordinating our approaches to better compete with China and to counter threats to our interests and values.”

A young man holds a sign bearing photographs of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor outside B.C. Supreme Court where Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was attending a hearing, in Vancouver on Jan. 21, 2020. (Photo: CP/Darryl Dyck)
A young man holds a sign bearing photographs of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor outside B.C. Supreme Court where Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was attending a hearing, in Vancouver on Jan. 21, 2020. (Photo: CP/Darryl Dyck)

Members of Parliament overwhelmingly supported a Conservative motion Monday to declare that the Chinese government is committing a genocide against its minority Muslim Uighurs.

The Chinese government has repeatedly denied the veracity of allegations of genocide. China’s ambassador to Canada, Cong Peiwu, recently told the Canadian Press: “There’s nothing like genocide happening in Xinjiang at all.”

Trudeau did not show up to that vote. Garneau was the only cabinet minister to attend and casted his abstention “on behalf of the Government of Canada.”

Roadmap signals something something about climate

The bilateral comes days after the U.S. officially rejoined the Paris accord, another signal informing the world of the country’s re-engagement on issues related to climate change.

Biden sent a message when he signed an executive order, on his first day in the White House, to revoke a key permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, essentially cancelling the project.

The decision spurred rancorous debate in Canada, particularly from supporters of the oil and gas sector, pushing for more government support ahead of potential industry turbulence.

Biden’s climate change agenda may make for “awkward” politics for Trudeau, according to Aaron Ettinger, assistant professor at Carleton University’s department of political science.

“Economically, it’s going to be tricky,” Ettinger told HuffPost Canada. “Biden has promised a real progressive economic program that works with Canada’s economy in very awkward ways.” He explained how the White House’s environmental agenda may lock horns with domestic sectors such as the oil sands.

Trade as longtime conduit, occasional irritant between countries

Biden’s “Buy American” plan helped fuel his presidential run. But his protectionist stance isn’t solely reflective of the impact of the pandemic in bringing renewed interest on domestic supply chains.

The veteran Democrat’s protectionist policies were shaped during the ’70s, an era of the party that was defined by union support and antipathy toward trade agreements that moved jobs abroad.

Decades later, trade in the COVID-19 era has brought new complications and challenges in Canada.

The urgency for personal protective equipment at the onset of the crisis in Canada exposed supply chain reliance on foreign procurement and a lack of domestic manufacturing capacity.

Canada’s manufacturing sector was previously targeted by former president Trump with steel and aluminum tariffs during NAFTA renegotiations.

For Canada’s aluminum industry in particular, where 81 per cent of production is exported to the U.S., an exemption to “Buy American” provisions will be closely watched.

I would be shocked if Canada was frozen out of ‘Buy American’ exemptions this time around. Aaron Ettinger, political science assistant professor at Carleton University’s department

To underline how intertwined the two countries are, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh told reporters earlier in the day that when the steel tariffs were in place, it was a double-edged sword for both sides of the border.

“Our economies are so integrated that a product produced in the States might have many components that come from Canada,” he said. “There’s incredible opportunity for Justin Trudeau to follow suit with many things that President Biden has already committed to doing and we’re hoping that he does that.”

A “fact sheet” released by the White House ahead of the bilateral notes trade the two countries exchange nearly $2 billion USD in goods and services every day.

Looking at recent history, Ettinger is optimistic some sort of waiver will be negotiated.

“It happened in 2010, 2011 during the post-financial crisis bailout packages. Obama wanted to put in ‘Buy America’ provisions and Canada got exempted from at least some of them,” he said. “I would be shocked if Canada was frozen out of ‘Buy American’ exemptions this time around.”

After the unprecedented disruption COVID-19 has caused in North America, the priority is to get back to some sense of normalcy, Ettinger added, which means an element of trust between countries so policies can be planned more than a couple of weeks down the road at a time.

“In the Canada-U.S. case, a return to normal means restoring ordinary, kind of boring, non-dramatic relations,” he said.

RELATED

Violent Extremist Group Proud Boys Added To Canada’s Terrorist List

O’Toole Calls For Creation Of Special Canada-U.S. Relations Committee

Tory Climate Plan Will Hit Goals Faster Than Liberals: O'Toole

House Of Commons Votes To Recognize China's Treatment Of Uighurs As A Genocide

This article originally appeared on HuffPost Canada and has been updated.

Latest Stories

  • Tiger Woods in surgery after suffering injury in 1-car rollover accident

    Tiger Woods has been injured in a one-car accident, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department.

  • Damian Lillard, James Harden headline 2021 NBA All-Star Game reserves

    The NBA announced its reserves for the 2021 All-Star Game on Tuesday, as selected by the league's coaches.

  • Henrik Lundqvist returns to ice 47 days after having open-heart surgery

    Future Hall of Fame netminder Henrik Lundqvist returned to the ice on Tuesday for the first time since having open heart surgery.

  • Deputy: 'Very fortunate that [Tiger] Woods was able to come out of this alive'

    Los Angeles County officials said there was "no evidence of impairment" in Tiger Woods' accident on Tuesday morning.

  • Watch: Giroud's spectacular bicycle-kick goal lifts Chelsea

    Olivier Giroud’s bicycle-kick goal awarded after video review gave Chelsea a 1-0 win against Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.

  • Jennifer Jones sets Canadian women's curling championship record

    Jones, who defeated Manitoba's Sarah Hill on Tuesday, was two back of Colleen Jones in career victories heading into the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

  • Sports world wishes Tiger Woods well after car crash

    Athletes from across sports wished Woods well after he was injured in a car crash Tuesday morning.

  • German beach volleyball stars boycott Qatar over bikini issue

    Karla Borger and Julia Sude are refusing to participate in a beach volleyball tournament in Qatar next month over the country's policy that restricts competitors from wearing bikinis.

  • Boucher, Baynes a dynamic duo off the bench for Raptors

    The Toronto Raptors have gone small in their starting lineup leaving some worried how they would incorporate Chris Boucher and Aron Baynes off the bench. Well, safe to say those concerns are no more.

  • Andy Reid's COVID-19 face shield is going to the Hall of Fame

    No, seriously.

  • Justin Thomas ‘sick to my stomach’ after learning of Tiger Woods’ car crash

    Justin Thomas learned about Tiger Woods' car accident on Tuesday just before meeting with reporters at the WGC-Workday Championship.

  • Seattle doing damage control with players after exec's video

    The message over the past two days to those affected has been: you have every right to be upset.

  • UEFA investigates alleged racial abuse of Zlatan Ibrahimovic

    Ibrahimovic was sitting in the stands as a substitute during a Europa League game in Serbia and footage appeared to detail insults shouted at him.

  • Watch live Champions League, EPL and Serie A with free trial

    It's an exciting week ahead as the second week of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League kicks off, along with Premier League and Serie A action.

  • Mark Cuban denies Mavericks are shopping Kristaps Porzingis

    Cuban said that conversations about trading Porzingis 'have not happened.'

  • Shaw back with Brews; Kennedy, Lamb, Teheran find new teams

    With spring training in full swing, third baseman Travis Shaw returned to the Milwaukee Brewers while former All-Star third baseman Jake Lamb and pitchers Ian Kennedy and Julio Teheran found new teams. Shaw signed a minor league contract with the Brewers on Tuesday, giving them one more option for their unsettled situation at third base. Shaw was invited to spring training. “I think he fits into a need that we have,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He has an opportunity to earn something. That’s how it was presented to Travis, and I think that’s what excited him about the opportunity.” Kennedy, 36, signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers, and will be in major league spring training with a chance to be compete for a spot in their bullpen. Lamb signed a $1 million, one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves that is not guaranteed. The signing adds another veteran bat to an already deep competition for bench spots in spring training. The 30-year-old Teheran got a minor league contract with the Detroit Tigers and will report to big league camp. Teheran was 0-4 with a 10.05 ERA last season with the Los Angeles Angels. He'd made at least 30 starts for seven straight years before last season was shortened by the coronavirus pandemic. An All-Star in 2014 and 2016 for the Braves, Teheran's ERA was under 4.00 in both 2018 and 2019 with Atlanta. If added to the 40-man roster, Shaw would get a one-year contract paying $1.5 million while in the major leagues and $250,000 while in the minors. Shaw, who turns 31 on April 16, last played for the Brewers from 2017-19. That three-year stint included some notable highs and lows. “The Brewers have seen me at my absolute best and they’ve also seen me in my absolute worst in 2019,” Shaw said from the Brewers’ spring-training site in Phoenix. “So the fact that they reached out and were open to a reunion meant a lot to me.” When the Brewers declined to offer him a contract after the 2019 season, Shaw spent 2020 with the Toronto Blue Jays and hit .239 with a .306 on-base percentage, six homers, 17 RBIs and a .717 OPS in 50 games. The Brewers enter spring training without a clear-cut starting third baseman. Luis Urías and Orlando Arcia are each working out at both shortstop and third base this spring. Urías was at third base for 30 of his 41 appearances last season, while Arcia was almost exclusively a shortstop. Kennedy will be in major league spring training with a chance to be compete for a spot in the Rangers’ bullpen. New Rangers general manager Chris Young, a former teammate of Kennedy’s in Kansas City, said he right-hander brings a veteran presence after playing for four different teams over 14 big league seasons. “He has to earn the spot, and he’s perfectly comfortable that,” Young said. Kennedy spent the past five seasons with Kansas City, where he made the transition from starter to reliever the past two years. He had his only 30 MLB saves in 2019, but was limited to one start and 14 relief appearances last season because of a left calf injury. Young and Kennedy were with the Royals together in 2016 and 2017. Lamb, a 2017 All-Star with the Arizona Diamondbacks, was with the Braves for their first full-squad workout and will compete for a bench spot. He could provide insurance for Austin Riley, who is expected to start at third base, but he was signed for his left-handed bat as a pinch-hitter. Manager Brian Snitker hopes Lamb can produce off the bench the way Matt Joyce in 2019 and Eric Hinske from 2010-12 were effective with their left-handed swings. “You get late in a game and you need a double-switch, he can be a very valuable asset much like Matt Joyce did a couple years ago,” Snitker said. “He can be a left-handed bullet on the bench.” HOME OF THE BRAVES Due to ongoing coronavirus protocols, the Braves took their seats at safe distances apart outdoors for Snitker’s address over the public address system rather than using their auditorium with theatre seating at their still-new CoolToday complex. “We did our best,” Snitker said. “We had to adjust, like I told the guys. ... It’s a shame we’ve got that beautiful auditorium in there that we build that we’re not able to use.” Snitker said the makeshift arrangement “worked really well” for his pep talk. WALKER’S NUMBER As soon as Taijuan Walker joined the New York Mets, he learned someone already his number — Mr. Met. A day after the Mets finalized his $23 million, three-year contract, Walker said he was aced out of his preferred jersey number by the rotund mascot with the baseball-shaped head. He wanted 00. “And, of course, this year, Mr. Met is 00. So I just went back to wearing 99,” he said. Walker wore 99 with the Diamondbacks but had to switch to 00 with Toronto because Hyun Jin Ryu wears 99. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and the 10 biggest 2021 NBA All-Star snubs

    The NBA announced its list of 14 All-Star reserves for this year's game in Atlanta on March 7. There were perhaps more deserving candidates this year than ever before, which means there were plenty of worthy candidates left out.

  • Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road

    LOS ANGELES — Tiger Woods was seriously injured Tuesday when his SUV crashed into a median, rolled over and ended up on its side near a steep road in suburban Los Angeles known for wrecks, authorities said. The golf superstar had to be pulled out through the windshield, and his agent said he underwent leg surgery. Woods was alone in the SUV when it crashed into a raised median, crossed two oncoming lanes and rolled several times, authorities said at a news conference. No other cars were involved. The 45-year-old was alert and able to communicate as firefighters pried open the front windshield to get him out. The airbags went off and the inside of the vehicle stayed basically intact, and that “gave him a cushion to survive the crash,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. Both of his legs were seriously injured, county Fire Chief Daryl Osby said. They said there was no immediate evidence that Woods was impaired. Authorities said they checked for any odor of alcohol or other signs he was under the influence of a substance and found none. They didn't say how fast he was driving. The crash happened on a sweeping, downhill stretch of a two-lane road through upscale Los Angeles suburbs. Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, who was the first to get to the wreck, said he sometimes catches people topping 80 mph in the 45 mph zone and crashes are common. “I will say that it’s very fortunate that Mr. Woods was able to come out of this alive,” Gonzalez said. When the deputy arrived, a neighbour told him the driver was still in the vehicle. Gonzalez said he poked his head through a hole in the windshield and saw Woods with his seatbelt on. The deputy asked Woods questions, including what day it was and where he was. “Tiger was able to speak to me lucidly,” Gonzalez said. Woods appeared “incredibly calm,” the deputy said, likely because he was in shock. Woods was in Los Angeles over the weekend as the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, where he presented the trophy on Sunday. He was to spend Monday and Tuesday filming with Discovery-owned GOLFTV, with whom he has an endorsement. A tweet Monday showed Woods in a cart smiling with comedian David Spade. According to Golf Digest, also owned by Discovery, the TV shoot was on-course lessons for celebrities, such as Spade and Dwyane Wade, at Rolling Hills Country Club. Woods, a 15-time major champion who shares with Sam Snead the PGA Tour record of 82 career victories, has been recovering from Dec. 23 surgery on his lower back. It was his fifth back surgery and first since his lower spine was fused in April 2017, allowing him to stage a remarkable comeback that culminated with his fifth Masters title in 2019. He has carried the sport since his record-setting Masters victory in 1997 when he was 21, winning at the most prolific rate in modern PGA Tour history. He is singularly responsible for TV ratings spiking, which has led to enormous increases in prize money during his career. Even at 45, he remains the biggest draw in the sport. The SUV he was driving Tuesday had tournament logos on the side door, indicating it was a courtesy car for players at the Genesis Invitational. Tournament director Mike Antolini did not immediately respond to a text message, though it is not unusual for players to keep courtesy cars a few days after the event. Woods feared he would never play again until the 2017 fusion surgery. He returned to win the Tour Championship to close out the 2018 season and won the Masters in April 2019 for the fifth time. He last played Dec. 20 in the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, an unofficial event where players are paired with parents or children. He played with his son, Charlie, who is now 12. Woods also has a 13-year-old daughter. During the Sunday telecast on CBS from the golf tournament, Woods was asked about playing the Masters on April 8-11 and said, “God, I hope so.” He said he was feeling a little stiff and had one more test to see if he was ready for more activities. He was not sure when he would play again. Athletes and others from Mike Tyson and Magic Johnson to former President Donald Trump offered hopes that Woods would make a quick recovery. “I’m sick to my stomach,” Justin Thomas, the No. 3 golf player in the world, said from the Workday Championship in Bradenton, Florida. “It hurts to see one of my closest friends get in an accident. Man, I just hope he’s all right.” This is the third time Woods has been involved in a car investigation. The most notorious was the early morning after Thanksgiving in 2009, when his SUV ran over a fire hydrant and hit a tree. That was the start of shocking revelations that he had been cheating on his wife with multiple women. Woods lost major corporate sponsorships, went to a rehabilitation clinic in Mississippi and did not return to golf for five months. In May 2017, Florida police found him asleep behind the wheel of a car parked awkwardly on the side of the road. He was arrested on a DUI charge and said later he had an unexpected reaction to prescription medicine for his back pain. Woods later pleaded guilty to reckless driving and checked into a clinic to get help with prescription medication and a sleep disorder. Woods hasn't won since the Zozo Championship in Japan in fall 2019, and he's reduced his playing schedule in recent years because of injuries. Tuesday's surgery would be his 10th. Besides his back surgeries, he's had four previous surgeries on his left knee, including a major reconstruction after he won the 2008 U.S. Open. ___ Ferguson reported from Jacksonville, Florida. Stefanie Dazio And Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press

  • Ben Roethlisberger's agent 'happy' to adjust contract, says Steelers 'want Ben back' next season

    Roethlisberger and his agent "are happy to creatively adjust his contract" according to a report.

  • NBA chooses All-Star reserves, with Zion among first-timers

    New Orleans forward Zion Williamson now can be called an NBA All-Star, and only three others in the game’s 70-year history have gotten there at a younger age. Williamson is one of four first-time All-Stars, all revealed Tuesday night when the league announced the reserves for the March 7 game in Atlanta. Joining him as fellow All-Star rookies: Boston’s Jaylen Brown, New York’s Julius Randle and Chicago’s Zach LaVine. Phoenix’s Chris Paul is an All-Star for the 11th time, and Brooklyn’s James Harden is one for the ninth consecutive year. The rest of the reserves include Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic from the Eastern Conference, along with the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George, Utah teammates Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, and Portland’s Damian Lillard from the Western Conference. “It's definitely an honour," Mitchell said. Team captains LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets will draft their teams next week, with the rosters to be unveiled March 4. Starters, revealed last week, were chosen through a combination of voting by fans, NBA players and a media panel. Reserves were chosen through voting by the league’s head coaches. “You do the best that you can,” Orlando coach Steve Clifford said. “It’s not easy. ... Every year, it is hard, and when you look at this year in the East there were a number of guys who are worthy of making it. So, it’s difficult every year.” Atlanta’s Trae Young, an All-Star last season, is not one this year despite averaging 26.9 points entering Tuesday, the most among anyone not selected. Miami forwards Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler didn’t make the cut, nor did Phoenix’s Devin Booker. “Devin Booker is the most disrespected player in our league!!!! Simple as that," James tweeted. Utah’s Mike Conley — someone the NBA-leading Jazz desperately wanted to see get there for what would have been the first time — also missed out on the nod. “For a guy like him who's done so many things in his career, on and off the floor, he deserves this," Mitchell said of Conley. Not enough coaches agreed. There’s still a chance for Conley, because Davis is likely to miss the game because of injury. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will choose any injury replacements; a player who bows out will be replaced by someone else from his respective conference. Williamson is 20, and only Kobe Bryant, James and Magic Johnson were younger in their All-Star debuts. There have been six other 20-year-olds chosen for past All-Star Games, but all were closer to their 21st birthday at the time than Williamson is now. Randle has been the best player for the Knicks, who are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Brown is averaging a career-best 25.5 points for Boston. And LaVine has been to All-Star weekend plenty of times before, winning two dunk contests and an MVP award at the Rising Stars game. But this will be his first time in the All-Star Game itself. STARTERS POOL James and Durant will choose from eight other starters for their teams first when the draft takes place: Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Washington’s Bradley Beal, Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Dallas’ Luka Doncic, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving, Denver’s Nikola Jokic and the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard. BY TEAM Brooklyn is the only team with three All-Stars. There are five teams — Boston, the Clippers, the Lakers, Philadelphia and Utah — with two All-Stars, and 11 clubs with one All-Star selection. The 13 without an All-Star, for now: Atlanta, Charlotte, Cleveland, Detroit, Houston, Indiana, Memphis, Miami, Minnesota, Oklahoma City, Sacramento, San Antonio and Toronto. Indiana and Toronto, the East’s No. 4 and No. 5 seeds entering Tuesday, got no All-Star selections. NOT BACK The players who were All-Stars last season who didn't make the cut this year: Booker, Adebayo, Butler, Young, Toronto teammates Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam, Indiana's Domantas Sabonis, Washington's Russell Westbrook (who made it last season as a member of the Houston Rockets), Boston's Kemba Walker, New Orleans' Brandon Ingram and Milwaukee's Khris Middleton. COACHES Utah’s Quin Snyder will coach Team LeBron, and Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers will coach Team Durant. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press