Truckers, motorists en route to U.S. stalled by massive blockade in southern Alberta

Long-haul trucker David May says he's frustrated that he's being blocked from doing his job due to an ongoing protest at the U.S. border. It's being held to support a convoy of trucks that arrived in Ottawa on the weekend to protest a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. (Submitted by David May/Submitted by Brad Smith - image credit)

Truckers and motorists travelling to and from the United States from southern Alberta are caught up in gridlock as an extremely large blockade of vehicles tied to an ongoing nationwide protest continues to jam border traffic.

Vehicles have been blockading the highway from south of Lethbridge, Alta., to the Canada-U.S. border crossing in the village of Coutts since Saturday afternoon.

That means that traffic to and from the border crossing has largely come to a standstill.

It's a frustrating development for professional long-haul trucker David May, who's been driving for 15 years and is fully vaccinated.

May picked up a load of meat in Brooks, Alta., to deliver to Portland, Ore., before running up against the blockade on Saturday. He's been stuck in Milk River, Alta., since then.

"The protest makes no sense at all," he said. "Came back here and parked with a lot of other truckers who are all vaccinated and ready to head south and do our jobs. It's really frustrating."

Submitted by Brad Smith

The protest is being held in support of a convoy of trucks from across the country that has arrived in Ottawa, with a stated goal of demonstrating against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truckers issued by the federal government.

Jake Zacharias previously told CBC News that he attended the protest on Saturday to support his friends who are truck drivers. He said many plan to stay near the border "until the mandates are lifted."

Prior to the blockade, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) told CBC News that it was monitoring the situation and was ready to respond to "any events impeding the flow of traffic" at the Coutts border crossing.

Shortly after 9 a.m. MT on Sunday, a spokesperson with the CBSA told CBC News it was working to provide further information.

An agency spokesperson previously said it was an offence under the Customs Act to hinder a border services officer from being able to do their work.

Critical trade route in North America

Story continues

The Coutts border crossing is the only 24/7 commercial crossing between Alberta and Montana, and it's a crucial trade route between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

Alberta's Critical Infrastructure Defence Act, established in 2020, allows the province to enact punishments for trespassing, interfering with operations and construction or causing damage to essential infrastructure, which includes highways.

Individuals found guilty under the legislation can be fined up to $10,000 for a first offence and up to $25,000 for subsequent offences, and sentenced to six months in jail, or both.

A spokesperson for Alberta Premier Jason Kenney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment concerning the possibility of applying the legislation given events at the border.

On Saturday, the RCMP said it was engaged in conversations with those involved in blocking the road.

The delays are frustrating for other travellers, such as U.S. citizen Michael Coronado, who was travelling from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., to Colorado, where he lives.

CBC News

He said he supports everyone's rights to voice their opinion but finds this form of protest "problematic."

"As a U.S. citizen trying to enter my country and having civilians inhibit my right to do that, is a real issue for me," he said. "Even though I support their right to voice their opinion."

Earlier this month, federal rules for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated Canadian truckers entering Canada from the U.S. took effect.

Truckers who are not fully vaccinated must get a PCR test and quarantine.