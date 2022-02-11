Trucker protests: Ontario calls state of emergency

People hug as truckers and supporters continue blocking access to the Ambassador Bridge
The country-wide protests against Covid-19 vaccine mandates are poised to enter a third weekend

Ontario has declared a state of emergency in response to two weeks of protests against Covid-19 restrictions.

The order came as demonstrations continue to shut down parts of Ottawa and Windsor's Ambassador Bridge, the most important US-Canada trade link.

Blocking crucial infrastructure would be made "illegal" under the order, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said.

Protesters could face up to a year in jail and C$100,000 ($79,000; £58,000) in fines, he added.

Mr Ford said the order would apply to anyone impeding the movement of goods, people and services along international border crossings, airports, ports and major highways.

The province will also provide additional authority so that the personal and commercial licenses of protesters who do not comply may be cancelled.

"There will be consequences, and they will be severe," Mr Ford said.

"To those who have attempted to disrupt our way of life by targeting our lifeline for food, fuel and goods across our borders, to those trying to force a political agenda through disruption, intimidation and chaos, my message to you is this," Mr Ford said. "Your right to make a political statement does not outweigh the right of hundreds of thousands of workers to earn their living."

The country-wide protests against Covid-19 vaccine mandates are poised to enter their third weekend.

A so-called "Freedom Convoy" was organised last month in response to the introduction of a new rule that all truckers must be vaccinated to cross the US-Canada border. The protest has since grown into a broader challenge to Covid health restrictions.

Thousands of demonstrators have congregated in central Ottawa and Windsor, with smaller groups forming in Toronto and Quebec City as well as near provincial legislatures in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and British Columbia.

The trade disruption has been estimated to cost some C$380m ($300m; £221m) each day.

The mayors of Ontario's biggest cities issued a joint statement on Monday morning, condemning the "irresponsible and damaging" actions of the protesters, calling for all governments to bring the demonstrations to a peaceful end.

US officials have urged Canada's government to use its federal powers to end the blockade - especially of the Ambassador Bridge - which has badly hit the automobile industry either side of the border.

