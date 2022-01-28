Trucker convoy greeted by hundreds as it rolls past Woodstock

Hundreds of people braved the freezing temperatures and high winds late Thursday afternoon, Jan. 27, as they waited along the Trans Canada Highway near Woodstock to pay tribute to the passing Truckers Freedom Convoy on route to Ottawa.

Many spent almost an hour and a half in the frigid temperature for a chance to show their support.

“We’re here to support the freedom rally,” said Jasmine Vezina, as she arrived in a group which included Austin and Shelbe Price and children Trisyn Barrett and Gavin Vezina.

While they have plenty of truckers among their family and friends, Vezina said, they support the convoy’s efforts to end the mandates they believe kept family and friends apart for too long.

“We’ve been vaccinated,” she said. “What more can we do?”

Standing near Vezina’s group next to B.I.D. Ltd., which borders the Trans Canada adjacent Beardsley Road intersection, Ibelyh and daughter Zsofia Imbreh held a sign saying, Thank You Truck Drivers, and a Canadian flag.

Zsofia said her father is a trucker. While he is not a convoy member, she said, they wanted to thank those who are.

Parked vehicles lined the west-bound lane of the Trans Canada Highway from east of the Beardsley Street overpass almost to the Houlton Street exit. Dozens more lined the east-bound lanes.

A vast crowd gathered atop the cold and windy Beardsley overpass spanning the highway.

Several supporters carried Canadian flags, and many showcased handmade signs thanking truckers, calling for an end to mandates or expressing a loss of “freedom.” A few people displayed signs with an expletive term aimed directly at Prime Minister Trudeau.

Woodstock resident Jackie Appandi waved a large Canadian flag among the crowd on the Beardsley bridge. She expressed hope the “Freedom Convoy,” as she called it, would successfully deliver a message on behalf of all Canadians.

“They’re our heartbeat, and we have to show up,” she said, referring to the truckers.

Appandi said she takes COVID-19 seriously, but humanity has dealt with severe viruses for centuries.

Story continues

“I know this one is particularly heavy and kind of dangerous for a percentage of the population,” she said.

Appandi believes in protecting those most in danger but pointed out most people with COVID experience only minor or no symptoms. In the meantime, she said, her heart breaks as she watches small business people suffer.

“I think the mandates have gone on too long,” she said. “ I think the government should trust us.”

Appandi said the mandates hit her directly.

“I’m an international flight attendant, and I’ve been grounded for two years,” she said. “I miss my job.”

While the convoy focuses on truckers, many on hand believe the national protest represents all workers hit hard by COVID-19 mandates.

A trio of estheticians from Big City Beauty joined the hundreds offering their support. COVID mandates forced Laurie Kimball, Hannah Kennedy and Emma Graham out of work for three extended shutdowns in the past two years.

Kimball said their shop and many others went beyond the enforced safety protocols when open, but they continue to get singled out every time the government returns to tight restrictions.

“We want to work,” she said.

For some on hand, taking part in the Woodstock support rally for the trucker convoy was just the latest protest effort. Charlene Tomah, on hand with family members Cheyenne, Emmett and Eli Tomah, said she always opposed COVID-19 restrictions.

“I’ve been upset with the mandates from the git-go,” Charlene said. “ I’m really upset that my grandchildren were forced to wear masks for over two years,”

She worked hard to deliver that message.

“I protested in Ottawa. I protested in Fredericton. And now, wee oh, we’re in Woodstock.”

In the more than an hour the supporters in Woodstock waited for the convoy, they cheered all passing tractor-trailers on the job delivering merchandise. Almost all drivers responded with horn blasts thanking supporters.

The convoy began in Halifax early Thursday morning. New Brunswick drivers joined the group near the New Brunswick-Nova Scotia border. As they travelled towards Woodstock, the trucks and other accompanying vehicles became separated into different groups, making it difficult to estimate the number of trucks or protesters taking part.

The largest group, which seemed to stretch for at least a kilometre, passed under the Beardsley overpass shortly after 5 p.m. with horns screaming. The cold and excited supporters cheered and waved the flags and signs in response.

While the hundreds of supporters attended for various reasons, few expressed concern that the protest in Ottawa could turn hostile or violent. Most describe it as a trucker-driven event delivering a message from millions of frustrated Canadians.

Meanwhile, police and security officials in Ottawa are already preparing for the protest.

In a Canadian Press story, Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly said his force is working with the RCMP and national intelligence officials to prepare. He described convoy organizers as cooperative.

Several national stories describe a rapidly evolving situation. Some officials raise concerns that fringe groups may take advantage of the protest to create violence and chaos in the Canadian capital.

As they await the arrival of the trucker convoy in Ottawa, where the protest could last several days, government officials show no signs of backing down on vaccine mandates.

On the same day the “Freedom Convoy” rolled through New Brunswick, Premier Higgs announced the province would loosen restrictions on Friday, Jan. 28, reverting to Level 2. That will allow most businesses to reopen.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun