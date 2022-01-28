Trucker convoy greeted by hundreds as it rolls past Woodstock

·5 min read

Hundreds of people braved the freezing temperatures and high winds late Thursday afternoon, Jan. 27, as they waited along the Trans Canada Highway near Woodstock to pay tribute to the passing Truckers Freedom Convoy on route to Ottawa.

Many spent almost an hour and a half in the frigid temperature for a chance to show their support.

“We’re here to support the freedom rally,” said Jasmine Vezina, as she arrived in a group which included Austin and Shelbe Price and children Trisyn Barrett and Gavin Vezina.

While they have plenty of truckers among their family and friends, Vezina said, they support the convoy’s efforts to end the mandates they believe kept family and friends apart for too long.

“We’ve been vaccinated,” she said. “What more can we do?”

Standing near Vezina’s group next to B.I.D. Ltd., which borders the Trans Canada adjacent Beardsley Road intersection, Ibelyh and daughter Zsofia Imbreh held a sign saying, Thank You Truck Drivers, and a Canadian flag.

Zsofia said her father is a trucker. While he is not a convoy member, she said, they wanted to thank those who are.

Parked vehicles lined the west-bound lane of the Trans Canada Highway from east of the Beardsley Street overpass almost to the Houlton Street exit. Dozens more lined the east-bound lanes.

A vast crowd gathered atop the cold and windy Beardsley overpass spanning the highway.

Several supporters carried Canadian flags, and many showcased handmade signs thanking truckers, calling for an end to mandates or expressing a loss of “freedom.” A few people displayed signs with an expletive term aimed directly at Prime Minister Trudeau.

Woodstock resident Jackie Appandi waved a large Canadian flag among the crowd on the Beardsley bridge. She expressed hope the “Freedom Convoy,” as she called it, would successfully deliver a message on behalf of all Canadians.

“They’re our heartbeat, and we have to show up,” she said, referring to the truckers.

Appandi said she takes COVID-19 seriously, but humanity has dealt with severe viruses for centuries.

“I know this one is particularly heavy and kind of dangerous for a percentage of the population,” she said.

Appandi believes in protecting those most in danger but pointed out most people with COVID experience only minor or no symptoms. In the meantime, she said, her heart breaks as she watches small business people suffer.

“I think the mandates have gone on too long,” she said. “ I think the government should trust us.”

Appandi said the mandates hit her directly.

“I’m an international flight attendant, and I’ve been grounded for two years,” she said. “I miss my job.”

While the convoy focuses on truckers, many on hand believe the national protest represents all workers hit hard by COVID-19 mandates.

A trio of estheticians from Big City Beauty joined the hundreds offering their support. COVID mandates forced Laurie Kimball, Hannah Kennedy and Emma Graham out of work for three extended shutdowns in the past two years.

Kimball said their shop and many others went beyond the enforced safety protocols when open, but they continue to get singled out every time the government returns to tight restrictions.

“We want to work,” she said.

For some on hand, taking part in the Woodstock support rally for the trucker convoy was just the latest protest effort. Charlene Tomah, on hand with family members Cheyenne, Emmett and Eli Tomah, said she always opposed COVID-19 restrictions.

“I’ve been upset with the mandates from the git-go,” Charlene said. “ I’m really upset that my grandchildren were forced to wear masks for over two years,”

She worked hard to deliver that message.

“I protested in Ottawa. I protested in Fredericton. And now, wee oh, we’re in Woodstock.”

In the more than an hour the supporters in Woodstock waited for the convoy, they cheered all passing tractor-trailers on the job delivering merchandise. Almost all drivers responded with horn blasts thanking supporters.

The convoy began in Halifax early Thursday morning. New Brunswick drivers joined the group near the New Brunswick-Nova Scotia border. As they travelled towards Woodstock, the trucks and other accompanying vehicles became separated into different groups, making it difficult to estimate the number of trucks or protesters taking part.

The largest group, which seemed to stretch for at least a kilometre, passed under the Beardsley overpass shortly after 5 p.m. with horns screaming. The cold and excited supporters cheered and waved the flags and signs in response.

While the hundreds of supporters attended for various reasons, few expressed concern that the protest in Ottawa could turn hostile or violent. Most describe it as a trucker-driven event delivering a message from millions of frustrated Canadians.

Meanwhile, police and security officials in Ottawa are already preparing for the protest.

In a Canadian Press story, Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly said his force is working with the RCMP and national intelligence officials to prepare. He described convoy organizers as cooperative.

Several national stories describe a rapidly evolving situation. Some officials raise concerns that fringe groups may take advantage of the protest to create violence and chaos in the Canadian capital.

As they await the arrival of the trucker convoy in Ottawa, where the protest could last several days, government officials show no signs of backing down on vaccine mandates.

On the same day the “Freedom Convoy” rolled through New Brunswick, Premier Higgs announced the province would loosen restrictions on Friday, Jan. 28, reverting to Level 2. That will allow most businesses to reopen.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu

  • From Tiananmen to Hong Kong, China's crackdowns defy critics

    BEIJING (AP) — From the deadly crushing of Beijing’s 1989 pro-democracy protests to the suppression of Hong Kong’s opposition four decades later, China’s Communist Party has demonstrated a determination and ability to stay in power that is seemingly impervious to Western criticism and sanctions. As Beijing prepares to hold the Winter Olympics opening next week, China's president and party leader Xi Jinping appears firmly in control. The party has made political stability paramount and says that

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Hockey docuseries on 1972's legendary Canada-USSR faceoff heads to CBC

    TORONTO — A four-part documentary series about 1972's legendary Canada-USSR hockey battle is bound for CBC. Producers say "Summit 72" — the series' working title — presents "the definitive story" of the legendary eight-game Summit Series, which marks its 50th anniversary this September. Each hour-long episode will examine the legacy of the Cold War-era faceoff, a nail-biter between cocky Canadian stars caught by surprise by their well-conditioned Soviet Union rivals. The docuseries is set to pre

  • Sean Payton resigns as coach of New Orleans Saints

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, whose 15-year tenure with the club included its only Super Bowl championship and also a one-season suspension stemming from the NFL’s bounty investigation, is retiring from coaching. Payton informed the team on Tuesday that he is leaving his first and only NFL head coaching job with a 152-89 regular-season record — and nine playoff appearances — in 15 seasons. The Saints won the NFL title in 2009. The Saints made Payton a first-time head c

  • What to watch: Canada resumes World Cup qualifiers vs. Honduras

    Canada looks to keep rolling when it takes on Honduras in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Terry scores team-leading 23rd goal, Ducks beat Bruins 5-3

    BOSTON (AP) — Troy Terry scored his team-leading 23rd goal, Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and set up another, and the Anaheim Ducks cooled off the Boston Bruins with a 5-3 victory Monday night. Isac Lundestrom, Derek Grant and Greg Pateryn also scored for the Ducks, who won for the fourth time in 11 games. John Gibson made 23 saves and Hampus Lindholm had three assists. David Pastrnak scored his 20th goal for Boston, with 12 coming in 13 games this month. Taylor Hall added a power-play goal and Erik H

  • Canada's Jacob Panetta suspended by ECHL, cut from team for apparent racist gesture

    Warning: Content may distress some readers The ECHL acted swiftly on Sunday, suspending defenceman Jacob Panetta indefinitely pending a hearing, for an apparent racist gesture toward opponent and fellow Canadian Jordan Subban of the South Carolina Stingrays during Saturday night's game. Jacksonville Icemen later released Panetta, a 26-year-old from Belleville, Ont., who was in his second season with the team. "To be clear, our core values as an ownership group include … zero tolerance for racism

  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely, cut from team for racist gesture toward Jordan Subban

    Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.

  • James, 1st-timers Morant, Wiggins named All-Star starters

    NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James will return to Cleveland as an All-Star Game captain, and Ja Morant and Andrew Wiggins are headed there as first-time selections. MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Warriors superstar Stephen Curry joined them Thursday as the other players voted as starters from the Western Conference. The starters from the East were Brooklyn's Kevin Durant, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia's Joel Embiid in the frontcourt, along with Atlanta's Trae Young and

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Ban on transgender athletes advances in Indiana Legislature

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers advanced a Republican-backed bill Thursday that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in K-12 school sports that match their gender identity, despite mounting opposition from activists that it’s unconstitutional, sexist and bigoted. The bill would prohibit students who were born male but identify as female from participating in a sport or on an athletic team that is designated for women or girls. But it wouldn’t prevent students who identi

  • Olympic dreams come true for Kosovo skier Kiana Kryeziu

    BROD, Kosovo (AP) — Competing in the giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics will be a giant step for 17-year-old Kiana Kryeziu and her country of Kosovo. Kryeziu is the first female athlete from Kosovo at the Winter Games after she met the qualifying standard during races held in Italy. “I really didn’t expect it would happen this early," Kryeziu told The Associated Press. "It was one of my biggest goals. It was one of my dreams and now all is becoming reality.” Not that it's been easy, she said,

  • What grade does Precious Achiuwa's first half deserve?

    Toronto Raptors center Precious Achiuwa was the big acquisition in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat. The 22-year-old has shown flashes of promise and moments of confusion. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Toronto Raptors coverage.

  • Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

    NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games. Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to

  • Who's in the driver's seat for NHL awards?

    Alex Ovechkin might not be the favourite, but he could bag both the Hart Trophy and Rocket Richard if his renaissance season continues.

  • DeRozan on Anunoby's fouling habits, anniversary of Kobe Bryant passing

    Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan discusses telling OG Anunoby to stop fouling all the time and reflects on the impact Kobe Bryant had on his career.