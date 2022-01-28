Trucker convoy expected to cause disruptions throughout Ottawa

Supporters of the truck convoy cheer drivers as they make their way through Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

The sheer number of protesters expected to arrive in Ottawa with the trucker convoy may make it very hard to get around this weekend.

The convoy — which includes transport truck operators from across the country and participants more broadly opposed to public health mandates — is planning to stage protests in Ottawa.

The first trucks began arriving in the city Thursday afternoon, but a website tracking the group's progress to Ottawa says the majority of drivers coming from both western and eastern Canada will converge on the city around noon Saturday, with a demonstration planned on Parliament Hill.

The City of Ottawa says residents should begin to expect "significant traffic and transit delays or disruptions."

"People who are planning to travel by car into the downtown core and surrounding area should allow for additional time and plan possible alternate routes to their destinations," the city's release said.

Ontario Provincial Police anticipate delays on Highways 417 and 416 starting Friday afternoon. The city expects the disruptions to continue into Sunday.

In Kingston, Ont., police closed Gardiners Road and Highway 38 on Thursday as the first large fleet of transport trucks and cars rolled through that evening.

Closures include some vaccine clinics

Ottawa police are asking residents not to travel if they can avoid it this weekend, with "major traffic disruptions" expected in the downtown core.

"If you have appointments, children in activities, are expecting food deliveries, please be prepared to adjust your plans," police tweeted.

They say they'll do everything they "possibly can" to keep emergency lanes open and access to hospitals and health-care facilities intact.

The force is also planning for a range of other potential disruptions, including counter-demonstrations, blocked-off intersections, interference with critical infrastructure and violence, according to acting deputy chief Trish Ferguson.

Story continues

Police have said that while the main convoy has been relatively peaceful in its cross-country journey, there are concerns about other protests and counter-protests.

As a result, some Ottawa businesses have chosen to close for the weekend.

Ottawa Public Health has closed its vaccine clinics at the University of Ottawa from Friday through Sunday and its Lowertown Neighbourhood Vaccine Hub will be closed on Friday.

For those with appointments, OPH says they can be rebooked or people can drop-in to other clinics in the city.

In anticipation of the demonstrations, the Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) has preemptively modified its Saturday transit schedule.

It will only be running its 400 series buses in the Rapibus corridor across the provincial border to the Pimsi O-Train station at Lebreton. All other buses, including the 31 and 33, will end at Terrasses de la Chaudière.

The STO says additional changes may be made throughout the weekend. As of Thursday evening, OC Transpo had not announced any pre-emptive schedule adjustments.