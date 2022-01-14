Truckee, California house sells for $2.2 million

A 3,784-square-foot house built in 2007 has changed hands. The roomy property located in the 14300 block of Skislope Way in Truckee was sold on December 14, 2021. The $2,155,000 purchase price works out to $570 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 22,215 square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 1,180-square-foot home on 14696 Skislope Way in Truckee sold in June 2021 for $851,000, a price per square foot of $721.

On Skislope Way, Truckee, in November 2021, a 2,507-square-foot home was sold for $1,400,000, a price per square foot of $558.

In October 2021, a 2,705-square-foot home at Skislope Way in Truckee sold for $2,000,000, a price per square foot of $739.

