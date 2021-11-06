Truckee, California house sells for $2.5 million

The spacious and recent property located in the 11600 block of Henness Road in Nevada County was sold on September 28, 2021 for $2,495,000, or $764 per square foot. The house built in 2014 has an interior space of 3,267 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, five baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 19,602 square-foot lot.

Additional houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 2,318-square-foot home on 11606 Henness Road sold in July 2021 for $1,933,000, a price per square foot of $834.

A 3,027-square-foot home on 11598 Henness Road sold in August 2021 for $2,475,000, a price per square foot of $818.

A 3,404-square-foot home on 11438 Henness Road sold in May 2021 for $2,000,000, a price per square foot of $588.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.