Truckee, California house sells for $2.1 million

A spacious and recent house built in 2018 located in the 12500 block of Falcon Point Place in Truckee has new owners. The 2,292-square-foot property was sold on October 6, 2021 for $2,050,000, or $894 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 13,503 square-foot lot.

Additional houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 3,177-square-foot home on 12647 Falcon Point Place sold in June 2021 for $1,850,000, a price per square foot of $582.

A 1,672-square-foot home on 13687 Hansel Avenue sold in August 2021 for $960,000, a price per square foot of $574.

A 2,187-square-foot home on 13295 Hansel Avenue sold in May 2021 for $1,138,000, a price per square foot of $520.

