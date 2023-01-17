Truck Yard, the family friendly beer garden, opens new North Texas location

Truck Yard, the dog- and kid-friendly beer garden featuring free live music, opened Monday in Alliance Town Center, three years after it announced plans for Fort Worth.

The two-acre site at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive has yard games, lawn chairs, fire pits, a Ferris wheel, and, of course, a rotation of food trucks. The outdoor space surrounds a “West Texas pole barn” featuring a long bar serving beer and craft cocktails. A menu is coming soon, according to its website.

But don’t expect to catch the Cowboys at the bar. There are no TVs.

“Truck Yard is for disconnecting from technology and reconnecting with your friends, family or that first date,” a post on its website reads. “We have purposefully taken away TV distraction to facilitate the telling of that old story or creating a new one.”

Hours are 11 a.m. to 12 am. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Other Truck Yard locations are in Dallas, The Colony and Houston.