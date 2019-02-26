Truck Series team forced to skip Vegas race after its hauler was damaged in Atlanta tunnel

The No. 42 truck won’t be at Vegas after the team’s hauler went through the wrong tunnel at Atlanta. (Getty)

Chad Finley Racing’s hauler went through the wrong tunnel after Saturday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. As a result, the team isn’t going to Las Vegas for Friday night’s race.

Atlanta Motor Speedway has two tunnels that provide infield access. One tunnel is smaller and doesn’t make it conducive for haulers to go through. The other, newer, tunnel, was made large enough so that haulers can fit comfortably through it.

Well, CFR’s hauler driver tried to use that smaller tunnel Saturday night. And it did not go well. The top of the cab and the trailer suffered some pretty significant damage.

Not a great night for the CFR bunch on or off the race track at @amsupdates. Glad both our drivers are safe. Vegas truck was in the front of the hauler though, Chad’s truck came loose and banged it up good. Evaluating the situation with Vegas so close. pic.twitter.com/gZPgndEfnn — Robby Lyons (@RLRacing2) February 24, 2019





As Robby Lyons’ tweet said above, the damage to the hauler isn’t only what impacted the team’s chances of getting to Vegas. The trucks inside were damaged as well. Lyons, set to drive at Las Vegas, drove in the first race of the season at Daytona and Finley himself was behind the wheel of the team’s truck at Atlanta.

Lyons’ No. 42 truck was one of 32 trucks on the preliminary Vegas entry list. Without the No. 42 truck, Friday night’s race will have a 31-truck field.

