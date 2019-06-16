Truck race postponed; Iowa hosts NASCAR doubleheader on Sunday

Persistent thunderstorms Saturday night finally postponed the Gander Outdoors NASCAR Truck Series event and it will now run Sunday prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

The M&M’s 200 will begin at noon ET. The CircuitCity.com 250 is slated for a 5:48 p.m. ET green flag. Both races will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1.

The Truck Series got two practices in on Saturday but had its qualifying session rained out. The field was set per the rulebook, which is based mostly on owner points.

"I think it was really a mental deal I had to deal with this week," said Smith, who won Friday night's ARCA race in Madison, Wisc. "I had to fly back from Wisconsin and got in at 2 a.m. this morning and I really needed to be mentally prepared.

"I knew I would show up and these guys would have good speed in my truck. I've been resting a lot this past week and hydrating a lot. I felt like we really had a good chance of getting the pole. I'm kind of upset I didn't get to earn that position."

Kyle Busch Motorsport’s No. 51 Toyota team leads the series’ owner points, which gives 16-year-old Chandler Smith the pole in his first series start. Grant Enfinger will line up second, Stewart Friesen third, Matt Crafton fourth and Kyle Benjamin fifth.

Rounding out the top-10 are Brett Moffitt, Ben Rhodes, Johnny Sauter, Austin Hill and Harrison Burton.

Xfinity Series qualifying will take place Sunday prior to the race, as was originally scheduled.