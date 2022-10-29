Truck pulling trailer loaded with horses crashes into bar on Paris Pike

A truck pulling a horse trailer loaded with four horses drove into the Curbside Bar on Paris Pike Saturday afternoon.

Though the bar was open to the public at the time of the collision, no one was injured, and the horses were unharmed, said Lexington Fire Department Major Jessica Bowman.

Bowman said the fire department was called to the bar at 2314 Paris Pike at 3:24 p.m. and found a crew cab dually truck hauling a 30-foot gooseneck horse trailer inside the bar.

She said the wreck left the structure with “significant damage.”

“The truck went all the way through into the inside of the building,” she said.

She said the horses were taken to a farm.

Bowman said the fire department did not have any information about what caused the collision, which also involved a van.

A photo of the crash site showed a white extended-cab pickup next to the bar’s pool table.

The bar’s Facebook page says it is one of the oldest bars in Lexington.