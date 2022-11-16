Truck plows into Walmart, sending 3 to hospital as store is evacuated, Virginia cops say

A pickup truck plowed into a Walmart store in Virginia — sending three people to a hospital, officials said.

The store was evacuated after the truck careened through the front of the building on North Main Street in Suffolk, the city’s police department wrote in a news release.

A photo that officers shared with McClatchy News shows the front of the truck was left mangled after the crash on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Walmart didn’t immediately share a statement about the crash with McClatchy News on Nov. 16.

Police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the store just before 10:30 a.m. Someone had reported that a “vehicle struck and entered the Wal-Mart Supercenter through the Home & Pharmacy entrance.”

A Walmart worker as well as the truck’s driver and passenger were taken to a hospital. All three had injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, according to officials.

Police in their news release didn’t say what caused the crash or whether anyone was facing charges. The store “remains closed until further notice,” and an investigation was ongoing as of Nov. 16, officials said.

Suffolk is roughly 20 miles southwest of Norfolk.

Pilot’s battle to stay aloft to reach airport ends in fiery crash, VA officials say

11-year-old dies after blown tire sends truck careening into a car, Virginia cops say