Truck hits and kills woman picking up phone her son dropped on road, Texas cops say

A Texas woman was hit and killed by a truck as she picked up a phone her son dropped in the street, El Paso police told news outlets.

The 37-year-old and her adult son were walking together on the city’s west side around 9:40 p.m. May 16 when her son’s phone fell onto a street as they crossed, police told KFOX.

She went back into the road to get it and was struck by a 2001 GMC Sierra, driven by a 22-year-old man, the El Paso Times reported.

The driver and the woman are both residents of west El Paso, the newspaper reported.

The woman was taken by ambulance to an area hospital but died of her injuries, according to TV station KTSM.

