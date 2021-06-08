Truck driver shot dead by unidentified men in Delhi

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): A truck driver was shot dead near ESI hospital in Basai Darapur area of the national capital by three-four men on Tuesday, informed Delhi police.

According to the Delhi police, the complainant Jitender, who is the cleaner of the truck reported the incident.

"Jitender stated that three-four men came in a car and parked it in front of the truck. Two persons climbed down and shot the driver of the truck in his right waist and fled with his mobile phone and Rs 5000 cash," the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Lakhmi Chand (50) resident of Gore ka Mohalla, Palwal, Haryana.

The victim was taken to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)