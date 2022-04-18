Truck driver robbed of day in court, denied compensation after lawyer lies, gets suspended and disappears

·7 min read
Dale Rindero says he was denied justice twice &#x002014; once by a bad lawyer, then by the insurance that&#39;s supposed to protect Canadians against problem lawyers. (Don Somers/CBC - image credit)
Dale Rindero says he was denied justice twice — once by a bad lawyer, then by the insurance that's supposed to protect Canadians against problem lawyers. (Don Somers/CBC - image credit)

A truck driver says he was denied justice twice — first by his own lawyer who lied and fabricated documents, then by the law society's insurer, which refused to compensate him because that same lawyer didn't follow its rules.

Dale Rindero wanted to sue his former employer, believing he'd been unfairly fired.

He was sure he had a good case since the labour regulator Employment Standards Alberta and Employment Insurance had already sided with him.

But Rindero missed the two-year window to file his wrongful dismissal lawsuit because his lawyer lied and didn't do the required work.

Kevan Peterson lied about filing a claim with the court and fabricated elaborate documents for a $22,000 settlement he said he'd negotiated with Rindero's former employer, according to Law Society of Alberta documents.

"He had done nothing except lie to me. When he finally admitted he had not done anything with the courts … he kind of just disappeared,'' Rindero told Go Public from his new home in Arborfield, Sask. He used to live in Bonnyville, Alta.

So Rindero turned to the law society's insurance, the Alberta Lawyers Indemnity Association (ALIA), to file a claim for the money he believes he lost because his case never made it to court.

But the insurer refused to consider the claim — not because Rindero did anything wrong, but because Peterson broke the insurer's rules. So it cancelled his coverage.

"I don't understand," Rindero said of the ALIA decision. "I assume they're there for a purpose but I have no idea what that is."

Experts say there's a gap in the system — which is meant to protect Canadians from bad lawyers — that leaves people like Rindero holding the bag.

In exchange for having what is basically a monopoly on legal services, legal expert Robert Harvie says lawyers are required to have insurance through their provincial law societies to protect and compensate clients when good lawyers make mistakes or bad ones intentionally harm clients.

"The price of that monopoly is to protect [the public], and they're not doing it," said Harvie, a lawyer and a former bencher with the Law Society of Alberta, where he assisted with regulatory matters and more.

Don Somers/CBC
Don Somers/CBC

He says clients who have been wronged can easily be denied claims if their lawyer broke the insurer's rules.

And those rules can be very particular, he says — ranging from refusing to co-operate with law society investigations to failing to report potential complaints to the society before they even happen.

The ALIA won't say which rules Peterson broke. Rindero says he was told he had refused to co-operate with a law society investigation against him.

'We ended up losing our house'

When Rindero was looking for a lawyer, the law society directed him to its referral service, where he found Peterson.

The website showed Peterson was in good standing with no problems. That changed after Rindero hired him in March 2016, but no one from the law society warned Rindero.

He only found out when he called to complain about Peterson in June 2019 and was told the man he thought was still his lawyer had been suspended five months earlier.

Dale Rindero
Dale Rindero

"I was just totally dumbfounded," Rindero said. "They should let you know when your lawyer has been suspended."

The law society asks the court to appoint a custodian to update clients when a lawyer is in trouble, but in Peterson's case, that didn't happen for several months because the society believed he didn't have any active files, according to Elizabeth J. Osler, the society's CEO and executive director.

Peterson's suspension was extended 13 more months on Jan. 25, 2021, after a law society hearing committee found him guilty of 21 violations under its code of conduct involving six clients, including Rindero. Those violations included misconduct, failing to attend court, failing to be honest, creating a false document, practising law while suspended and more.

He was ordered to pay $12,574 to cover the costs of the hearing, but the law society isn't allowed to use that money to pay restitution to wronged clients.

For four months after being fired, Rindero struggled to find work and when he did, it was temporary manual labour making a fraction of what he used to — which was about $120,000 a year, plus benefits.

The lack of work and compensation hit him hard, he says.

"It's had a huge, huge impact," he said. "We were trying to keep up with bills [but] I fell behind on my mortgage payments. We ended up losing our house."

He has since found another job as a truck driver, but it's only seasonal, doesn't pay as well and doesn't have benefits.

2 kinds of lawyers

Most lawyers follow the rules and serve their clients well, says Trevor Farrow, a professor at Osgoode Hall Law School in Toronto. But he says clients shouldn't be abandoned when lawyers make mistakes or intentionally do harm.

Those who are disciplined by law societies fall into two categories, he says: ones that make mistakes and own up to them, and rogue lawyers whose wrongdoing results in clients taking the hit.

Farrow says the insurers often compensate clients of the former, while the others can fall through the cracks.

"These are the much more rare cases where it's not a mistake. It's someone who's not playing by the rules and they've taken off," he said.

Submitted by Trevor Farrow
Submitted by Trevor Farrow

Farrow says while all Canadian law societies, which regulate the legal profession, require lawyers to have insurance, many also have a separate compensation fund for wronged clients.

The problem is those compensation funds are often limited and only cover specific kinds of wrongdoing.

For example, B.C.'s fund only compensates for theft of money or other property, and Alberta's only covers cases that involve misappropriation of funds.

"[Rindero's] is one of those cases that, I think, falls right in the middle of two different sets of regimes that are designed to protect the public … and when those two regimes don't line up, clients are left holding the bag," Farrow said.

Both he and Harvie say Rindero should have been compensated.

The Law Society of Alberta, which has a duty to protect the public under the provincial Legal Profession Act, owns the ALIA but the two largely operate independently.

Law Society of Alberta
Law Society of Alberta

Go Public asked the ALIA if that duty extends to its own work, but it didn't answer that or any other questions, including whether it's fair to deny clients compensation when their lawyer breaks the rules, and whether the ALIA's system unfairly penalizes people with the bad luck to have been involved with a problem lawyer.

Instead, in a general statement, an ALIA spokesperson said: "In some cases, payment of damages is not available because a Claimant or Subscriber has not met the necessary criteria under the professional liability policy."

Harvie says the public needs to question the lack of answers from an insurer that should be accountable for its decisions.

"It becomes this little sort of closed club of insiders, and the public doesn't really understand what the limitations are, what the problems are, because the insiders like it the way it is," he said.

Rindero is holding out little hope that the ALIA will help him. He hired a new lawyer and filed a lawsuit against Peterson.

"I used to trust people to follow through on their word," Rindero said. "I don't know if I can do that anymore. I tell people to watch your back, be careful, because you have no recourse if you hire a bad lawyer."

Peterson's suspension was supposed to end Feb. 25, but the law society's website shows he is still banned from practising law. Lawyers must apply to be reinstated and those applications are confidential, the law society said.

Go Public tried reaching Peterson for comment, but didn't hear back.

Submit your story ideas

Go Public is an investigative news segment on CBC-TV, radio and the web.

We tell your stories, shed light on wrongdoing and hold the powers that be accountable.

If you have a story in the public interest, or if you're an insider with information, contact GoPublic@cbc.ca with your name, contact information and a brief summary. All emails are confidential until you decide to Go Public.

Read more stories by Go Public.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Ryan Hartman flips off Evander Kane after heated altercation

    Ryan Hartman let his feelings about Evander Kane be known to the world Tuesday night.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Why Matt Chapman’s leadership is a shining example for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays have been spoiled with Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman joining the club in back-to-back seasons.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • 'I can attack anybody': Pascal Siakam on offensive game

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his matchup with the 76ers, how transition becomes more difficult and the James Harden-Joel Embiid pick and roll.